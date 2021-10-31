Water outage in Troutville caused by pump failure

The town of Troutville was without public water Sunday.
A pump failure cut off all service to the town, which has about 450 residents.
Crews were working to restore service, which was expected by midday Monday, according to Botetourt County officials.
Laurence Hammack
Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.
