Water repairs continue in north Roanoke County, closing Northside High School

Water service problems in north Roanoke County that began Sunday morning will extend into a second day as repair efforts continue.

Issues resulting from that work on Monday prompted Northside High School to remain closed, with staffers working from home.

Early Sunday, crews from the Western Virginia Water Authority were repairing a 16-inch water line on Loch Haven Drive. That led to some interruptions of service, but officials said it was fixed by midafternoon.

During those efforts, however, a broken water valve was discovered, according to authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner.

Baumgardner said the valve is approximately 14 feet below the street level and, because of that depth, requires additional trenching equipment to be brought in.

Work is ongoing, and she estimated it would be completed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"While the repairs are being done, customers in the area North of Peters Creek [Road] to Loch Haven [Drive] between Electric [Road] and Wood Haven [Road] may experience lower than normal pressures to times of no water," Baumgardner wrote in an email. She said Monday she did not have an estimate on how many customers might be affected.