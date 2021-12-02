Waterfront properties at Smith Mountain Lake go to highest bidders

The bid by many individuals had to be more than the one who offered to buy everything for the auction to continue, which led to individuals slowly upping the price in a joint effort to overtake the singular bidder. The process happened twice more after that, once by the same man, and then again by another who made a bid for all but one plot.

The unnamed high roller who made two of the attempts left before the end of the auction without any of the available plots of land. The other man ended up purchasing the two plots with homes on them, one of which being Penn Hall Manor.

After more time was spent adding $10,000 or more to a bid here and there, the auctioned ended with several new owners of lake property.

Tract sizes ranged from four to 26 acres, and sold for anywhere from $71,000 to over $1 million a piece. All 356 acres that were available were sold to more than 20 bidders for just over $16.2 million combined.

Porter said the power company still owns hundreds of acres around the property it sold that the company could use in the future.