Waters remain muddy for Mountain Valley Pipeline's stream crossings

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the Nationwide Permits in November, barring most stream crossings until it could rule on the latest claim that the approvals were fatally flawed by procedural errors.

If the court were to uphold the permits, Mountain Valley would not be bound by DEQ’s proposed restriction on the size of pipelines allowed. That condition applies to a new permitting process that has yet to be approved by the Army Corps.

Although the Army Corps makes the final call on Nationwide Permits, states are allowed to impose conditions on water quality certifications, which they must grant or waive before Corps approval.

The Nationwide Permit 12 is a general approval for oil and gas pipelines and other projects that would cross water bodies, issued when no major environmental impact is expected. Critics say Mountain Valley should not be given such a blanket approval, and that a stream-by-stream analysis is needed under individual permits.

Every five years, the Army Corps reviews the process and adjusts the rules. States are asked if they want to impose any conditions, like the one Virginia is now proposing that would limit the Nationwide Permit 12 to smaller pipelines.