Watson to challenge Montgomery board incumbent

At least one of the seats on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will be contested this year.
Supervisor Sara Bohn is being challenged by fellow Democrat Liam Watson, a 21-year-old Montgomery County native who announced last week his intention to run for the District A seat.
Watson said his long interest in politics began when he was 7 years old and in the second grade. The April 16, 2007, shooting at Virginia Tech occurred during that period.
“That’s what opened my eyes to how powerful politics could be,” Watson said.
Watson’s online campaign page includes a photo of himself as a boy looking down at a bloodstained sidewalk outside of Tech’s Norris Hall.
Watson, a College of William & Mary graduate, said he sees a world with widening inequality and doesn’t think the county is an exception to that issue. He said he also sees his age as an advantage.
“I know I’ve got an incredible opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the county,” he said.
Bohn, 54, won her seat in 2017 after defeating longtime former Supervisor Annette Perkins during that year’s Democratic primary. Bohn previously served as deputy director of Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and is currently the executive director of the United Way of the New River Valley.
“I think we’ve done a great job these last three years. I’d like to continue to do that,” said Bohn, who was elected to be her board’s vice chairwoman last year. “There’s a lot of work left to do … I’d like to continue to do it.”
District A, which has long been under Democratic representation, is in the northeast section of the county and includes a portion of Blacksburg.
The controversial Mountain Valley pipeline—part of which is being built in Montgomery County—is among the issues Watson is targeting in his campaign. He described the board of supervisors passage of a special use permit to tap into the pipeline when it’s built as a “disastrous betrayal” of the people the county.
“It’s appalling to me it’s made it this far,” he said.
Bohn was one of the supervisors who about two years ago voted against the issuance of the special use permit for a natural gas gate station in eastern Montgomery County. The permit, which supervisors passed on a 4-3 vote split along party lines, would allow the gate station to tap into the pipeline.
Watson, the parish administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Blacksburg, spent the early part of his childhood in the Montgomery County community of Pilot. He attended Kipps Elementary and was among the Blacksburg Middle School students who was temporarily shifted to Christiansburg due to the 2010 collapse of the old Blacksburg High School’s gym roof.
Watson said his time in Montgomery County schools brought him close to the issues that the area’s elected bodies continue to debate.
Recalling the gym roof collapse, he viewed the incident largely as a result of insufficient investments into school infrastructure over the decades. He said there are other active schools in the county that face similar age-related issues and are in need of repair. For example, he pointed to Shawsville Middle School, which he said was built in the 1930s and is ill-suited for current needs.
Watson said improving access to affordable housing and high-speed broadband in Montgomery County are other issues that will be part of his campaign.
In addition to District A, the District C and District D seats on the board—held by Republicans Steve Fijalkowski and Todd King respectively—will be on the ballot in November.
The county Democratic Party’s nomination process for the Bohn/Watson race was not yet available.