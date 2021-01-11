Watson to challenge Montgomery board incumbent

“I think we’ve done a great job these last three years. I’d like to continue to do that,” said Bohn, who was elected to be her board’s vice chairwoman last year. “There’s a lot of work left to do … I’d like to continue to do it.”

District A, which has long been under Democratic representation, is in the northeast section of the county and includes a portion of Blacksburg.

The controversial Mountain Valley pipeline—part of which is being built in Montgomery County—is among the issues Watson is targeting in his campaign. He described the board of supervisors passage of a special use permit to tap into the pipeline when it’s built as a “disastrous betrayal” of the people the county.

“It’s appalling to me it’s made it this far,” he said.

Bohn was one of the supervisors who about two years ago voted against the issuance of the special use permit for a natural gas gate station in eastern Montgomery County. The permit, which supervisors passed on a 4-3 vote split along party lines, would allow the gate station to tap into the pipeline.