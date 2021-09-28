'We really need a miracle': Salem woman in coma after train collided with her car in Troutville

The Boone Drive crossing isn’t equipped with an arm or warning lights. The crossing has an X-sign, which the law requires, to mark the railway, said Norfolk Southern. The addition of other measures is a decision controlled by local or state transportation authorities, depending on the jurisdiction, said a representative.

Hartsook was identified by family and friends on social media. Graybill, speaking by phone, described her as a strong woman with a kind heart who devoted herself to her children.

Even after their own relationship came to an end, he said, they remained close and continued raising their daughter together.

“That’s her whole world,” he said of their daughter, a junior at Northside High School, and Hartsook’s son, age 21.

“It’s terrible, being a father, to watch your daughter at 17 with so much pain in her eyes,” he said. “And I can’t fix it. It’s just so awful.”

Tears, prayers and rallying support around the children have marked the past week, loved ones said. Hartsook was the type of person who was always there to help others, said Graybill’s financee, Jackie Sutliff.