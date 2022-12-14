Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Dec. 15, 2022

Last updated 11:45 p.m. Dec. 14
Closings
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Thursday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Lexington City Schools will be closed Thursday.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Delays/Modifications
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.
Botetourt County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
Craig County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.
Giles County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
Pulaski County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.
Radford City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.