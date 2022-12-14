 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Dec. 15, 2022

Between 1-1.5 inches of rain will be common before ending across metro Richmond shortly after dark on Thursday.

Last updated 11:45 p.m. Dec. 14

Closings

Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Thursday.

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Lexington City Schools will be closed Thursday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 

Delays/Modifications

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.

Botetourt County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Craig County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.

Giles County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Radford City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

