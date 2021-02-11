 Skip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Last updated 10:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Closings

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Friday.

Delays

Carroll County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Craig County Public Schools will be virtual learning only on Friday.

Floyd County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Franklin County Public Schools will be virtual learning only on Friday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.

Radford City Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.

