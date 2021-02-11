Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

Last updated 10:30 p.m. Feb. 11
Closings
Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Friday.
Delays
Carroll County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.
Craig County Public Schools will be virtual learning only on Friday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.
Franklin County Public Schools will be virtual learning only on Friday.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.
Radford City Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.