Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
breaking top story

Last updated 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Closings

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 1.

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 2.

Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 1.

Giles County Public Schools will be closed Friday

Montgomery County Public Schools will have a remote learning day Friday. Check Google Classroom for assignments. 

Radford City Schools will have a remote learning day Friday. 

Roanoke City Public Schools will have a virtual on-demand learning day Friday as scheduled.

Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Friday.  

Roanoke Valley Christian Schools will be closed Friday.

 

Delays/Modifications

Faith Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will open at 10 a.m. Friday

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

Salem City Schools will be operating on a one-hour delay Friday.

