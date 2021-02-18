Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Last updated 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18
Closings
Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 1.
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 2.
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Friday, employee code 1.
Giles County Public Schools will be closed Friday
Montgomery County Public Schools will have a remote learning day Friday. Check Google Classroom for assignments.
Radford City Schools will have a remote learning day Friday.
Roanoke City Public Schools will have a virtual on-demand learning day Friday as scheduled.
Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Roanoke Valley Christian Schools will be closed Friday.