Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Last updated 10:18 p.m. Jan. 20

Closings

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Covington City Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

 

Delays/Modifications

Alleghany County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday. 

Buena Vista City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Friday but will have asynchronous virtual instruction with teachers available to assist students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic School will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

Roanoke City Public Schools will have a previously scheduled on-demand (asynchronous) learning day.

Roanoke County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.

Salem City Schools will have a previously scheduled two-hour early dismissal.

