Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 7

Last updated 10:55 p.m. Jan. 6
Closings
Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Friday.
Covington City Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Friday; Inclement Weather Code B, a "Work From Home Day - Inclement Weather Assignments for students."
Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
Delays/Modifications
Bedford County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.
Faith Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay Friday.
Giles County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day Friday. Students will not report to school, but will be expected to participate in virtual lessons throughout the day tomorrow with their teachers.
Roanoke Higher Education Center will open at 10 a.m. Friday.