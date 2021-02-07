Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Last updated 10 p.m. Feb. 7
Closings
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Delays
Buena Vista City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Craig County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will be delayed Monday, Code A. Morning classes for middle and high school students will be remote.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Radford City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.
Tags
- Public School
- Closing
- School
- Delay
- Floyd
- Montgomery County
- Franklin County
- Pulaski County
- Craig
- Floyd County
- High School
- Elementary School
- Cancellation
- Weather
- School Day
- Giles
- Nrv Mall
- Community College
- Dublin
- Activity
- Rockbridge County
- Memorial
- National D-day
- Student
- Bedford
- Buena Visty City
- Graduation
- Procession
- Update
- Virginia Tech
- Preschool
- Afternoon
- Science Museum
- Roanoke County
- Facilities
- Library
- Blacksburg
- Mccomas Hall
- Exercise
- Noon
- Commerce
- Buena Vista
- Roanoke City
- Roanoke
- Flu
- Season
- Middle
- Dismissal
- Town
- Learning
- Faith Christian School
- Modification
- Radford University
- North Cross School
- Virginia Western Community College
- Education
- Instruction
- Meal
- C. Students
- Employee
- Teacher
- Condition
- Google Classroom
- Distribution
- Carilion
- Site
- Weather Code A.
- Class
- Facility
- Roanoke County Library
- Recreation
- Phone Line
- Call Center
- Telephony
- Medicine
- Vaccine
- Vaccination
- New River
- Research Center
- Health
- Carilion School Of Medicine
- Delivery
- Middle School
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.