Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
breaking

Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Last updated 10 p.m. Feb. 7

Closings

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Monday.

Delays

Buena Vista City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.

Craig County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be delayed Monday, Code A. Morning classes for middle and high school students will be remote. 

Pulaski County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.

Radford City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday.

