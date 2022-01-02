Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Last updated 6:15 p.m. Jan. 2

Closings

Botetourt County Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday and division staff will work remotely. Any changes to winter sports practices will be determined and communicated by each school. The new semester begins Wednesday.

Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Monday. Central Office and essential Operations staff report 2 hours late.

Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed for a teacher workday on Monday.

Salem City Schools will be closed Monday.

Delays/Modifications

Giles County Public Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday.

New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will be opening at 10 a.m. Monday.