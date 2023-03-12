Last updated 8 p.m. March 12
Delays/Modifications
Botetourt County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.
Craig County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.
Floyd County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.
Giles County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, inclement weather code A.
Pulaski County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.