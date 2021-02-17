Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

Last updated 6:15 p.m. Feb. 17
Closings
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. Code 4 remote.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Giles County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed to students Thursday. Modified Employee Code C, employees should work from home.
Roanoke City Public Schools and offices will be closed Thursday.
Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Salem City Schools will be closed Thursday.
Delays/Modifications
The RCAHD Vaccine Clinic on Thursday is being rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19. Those with appointments should arrive at the Berglund Center on Friday, one hour later than the originally scheduled time.
Those with COVID vaccine appointments tomorrow, Feb. 18 at the New River Valley Public Health Task Force vaccination site in Christiansburg may be seen today or Friday. Those with appointments may come around the same appointment time.
The Mount Rogers Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for tomorrow, Feb. 18 in Wytheville has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 19. Everyone who had an appointment for 2/18 still has an appointment on 2/19, at the same time and the same location.
Valley Metro will suspend Smart Way Commuter and Smart Way Express services for Thursday. Amtrak connections via the Smart Way Commuter are also suspended for Thursday. Valley Metro local fixed route buses will operate on snow routes on Thursday. Please expect delays.