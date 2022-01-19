 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

  • 0

Last updated 4:45 p.m. Jan. 19

Closings

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Thursday. 

Delays/Modifications

Giles County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Thursday.

Roanoke County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day Thursday, which will be an A day for secondary students.

People are also reading…

Rockbridge County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What comes next in NY's investigation of Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert