Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Last updated 4:45 p.m. Jan. 19
Closings
Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
Delays/Modifications
Giles County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day on Thursday.
Roanoke County Public Schools will hold a virtual learning day Thursday, which will be an A day for secondary students.
Rockbridge County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday.