Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Last updated 9:15 p.m. Feb. 1
Closings
Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.
Changes
Giles County Public Schools will be holding a virtual learning day Tuesday. Meal delivery for this week will be done on Wednesday.
Montgomery County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions in many parts of the county.
Delays
Botetourt County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Buena Vista City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Craig County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Franklin County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
New River Community College (Dublin and Christiansburg) will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.