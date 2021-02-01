 Skip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
Last updated 9:15 p.m. Feb. 1

Closings

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Changes

Giles County Public Schools will be holding a virtual learning day Tuesday. Meal delivery for this week will be done on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions in many parts of the county.

Delays

Botetourt County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Buena Vista City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Craig County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Franklin County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

New River Community College (Dublin and Christiansburg) will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Radford City Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Virginia Western Community College will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

