 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weather delays, closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

  • 0

Last updated 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16

Closings

Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Bedford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Buena Vista City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Faith Christian School will be closed Tuesday.

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. 

Giles County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Radford City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Roanoke Catholic School will be closed Tuesday.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Salem City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Virginia Western Community College will be closed Tuesday.

Delays/Modifications

Ferrum College classes will start Wednesday, remote learning only.

Montgomery County Public Schools will have a Code B - work from home day.

New River Community College in Dublin and Christiansburg will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert