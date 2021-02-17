 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather delays, closings and cancellations
0 comments

Weather delays, closings and cancellations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last updated 10:46 a.m. Feb. 17

Delays/Modifications

The RCAHD Vaccine Clinic on Thursday is being rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19. Those with appointments should arrive at the Berglund Center on Friday, one hour later than the originally scheduled time.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert