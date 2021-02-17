Weather delays, closings and cancellations
The woman had a prior abuse conviction pertaining to another child.
Janette Gibson and her twin sister started helping their family sell produce at the market in 1945, when they were just 6 years old.
Clyde Perdue Jr. had only stepped down from the bench a month ago. He spent years as an attorney in Rocky Mount before the General Assembly elected him to a judgeship in 2015.
The Virginia Department of Health, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, will begin to integrate all of the local health districts' COVID-19 vaccination registration systems into a centralized system that will launch Tuesday morning.
Larry Linkous, a well-known NRV businessman and former chairman of the Montgomery County GOP, has stepped forward to challenge Democrat Chris Hurst for the 12th District House of Delegates seat. Linkous said he will run as a centrist willing to work across the aisle on Southwest Virginia‘s infrastructure, technology and education needs.
He will begin his new job sometime this summer.
The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations but warned that with millions of…
Convictions from a Montgomery County meth investigation continue.
The number of customers without power has grown since the morning.