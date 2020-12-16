 Skip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations
Weather delays, closings and cancellations

Last updated 8:57 p.m. Dec. 16.

Delays

Botetourt County Public Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay Thursday, Dec. 17.

Franklin County Public Schools will be operating on a 2-hour delay Thursday, Dec. 17.

Modifications

Alleghany County Public Schools offices will open at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, and virtual instruction will resume. Meal deliveries will resume on Friday, Dec. 18, and will include four days of meals.

Buena Vista City Public Schools will resume virtual-only instruction on the normal schedule Thursday, Dec. 17. All on-campus instruction scheduled for Dec. 17 has been canceled, but will resume on Friday, Dec. 18.

Montgomery County Schools are closed on Thursday, Dec. 17. Weather Code C. Students should check Google Classroom in the morning for an Inclement Weather Day Assignment. Teachers only report to the building for scheduled PD or meetings. Twelve-month employees report two hours late. Meals will be available at the high schools for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Order your meal in advance by emailing the cafeteria manager. Please call the school when you arrive to arrange for contact-free meal pickup.

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 17. Code 1- Asynchronous Learning Day.

Closings

Craig County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 17. This is a non-virtual day.

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 17. This will be a non-instructional day for all students.

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 17.

