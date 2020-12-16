 Skip to main content
Weather delays, closings and cancellations
Last updated 8:20 a.m. Dec. 16

Delays

Faith Christian School will open two hours late today.

North Cross School in Roanoke will open two hours late today.

Modifications

Franklin County Public Schools will be all virtual learning today.

Closings

Alleghany County Public Schools are closed today.

Bedford County Public Schools are closed today.

Botetourt County Public Schools are closed today.

Buena Vista City Public Schools are closed today.

Craig County Public Schools are closed today.

Floyd County Public Schools are closed today.

Radford University is closed today.

Roanoke City Public Schools are closed today.

Roanoke County Public Schools are closed today.

Rockbridge County Public Schools are closed today.

Salem City Public Schools are closed today.

Virginia Western Community College is closed today.

Wythe County Public Schools are closed today.

