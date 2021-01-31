Weather delays, closings and cancellations

Last updated 9:36 p.m. Jan. 31
Closings
Alleghany Public Schools are closed Monday. There will be no in-person or virtual instruction.
Bedford County Public Schools will be closed on Monday.
Botetourt County Schools will be closed Monday. This will not be a remote learning day.
Buena Vista City Schools will be closed on Monday.
Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Faith Christian School will be closed Monday.
Franklin County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
North Cross School will be closed Monday. All school activities are canceled.
Radford City Schools will be closed Monday.
Roanoke Catholic Schools will be closed Monday.
Roanoke City Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Roanoke County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Salem City Schools will be closed on Monday.
Virginia Western Community College is closed for day and night classes on Monday.
Changes
Bland County Schools will operate on a virtual day Monday.
Giles County Public Schools will be holding a virtual learning day Monday. Meal delivery for this week will be done on Wednesday.
Montgomery County Public Schools has an Inclement Weather Day on Monday. Students should check Google Classroom in the morning for an Inclement Weather Day assignment.
Rockbridge County Public Schools has a scheduled Teacher Workday on Monday. No school for students. Twelve-month employees should report at 10 a.m.
New River Community College (Dublin and Christiansburg) will open at 10 a.m. Monday.
For Virginia Tech:
- The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, the Animal Cancer Care and Research Center, and other academic units located at the Health Sciences and Technology campus at Riverside Circle in Roanoke will open at 10 a.m. on Monday.
- All classes in the D.C. area will meet online for Feb. 1 at their regularly scheduled times.
- The Northern Virginia Center, Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech Research Center - Arlington, and sites in Alexandria are closed.
- The Southern Piedmont Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be closed on Monday.
Delays
The New River Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination site in Christiansburg will be closed Monday. Existing appointments on Monday are rescheduled for the same time Tuesday, and Tuesday appointments remain as scheduled. Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine call center at 540-838-8222 will be closed Sunday and Monday. If the mailbox is full when you call, please try again, preferably the next day. Please do not leave duplicate messages.