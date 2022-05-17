Weather Journal: 2022, so far, lacks super soggy days of some previous years

When it has rained so far in 2022, it hasn’t poured.

Yes, it has rained hard a few moments, here and there, now and then, but 2022 is, so far, completely lacking in those kind of long soaking rains that push creeks and rivers to their brim or over their bank.

That is much different than our experience in multiple recent years, with the month of May a particular focal point.

Last week’s boomerang upper-level low — moving over us with thunderstorms one weekend, then back westward over us with more showers the next weekend — may have brought back some memory of the stalled upper-level low that soaked us for five straight days in mid-May two years ago.

That May 18-22, 2020, episode of constant light-moderate rain dumped 9.25 inches of rain on Roanoke, including the first time in recorded local weather history going back to 1912 that there were three consecutive days topping 2 inches.

Thus far in 2022, Roanoke hasn’t had a single calendar day topping 2 inches, and there were just two in all of 2021. By contrast, 2020 had a record seven days with 2 inches or more of rain on its way to the record annual rainfall of 62.65 inches.

There have been just three days with an inch or more of rainfall in 2022 thus far at Roanoke, a year running about 1 2/3 inches below normal at both Roanoke and Blacksburg — not really drought, but a little dry. One of those three 1-inch “rainfall” days was actually all in the form of snow and sleet on Jan. 16.

Recent years rewrote the record book on days with inch-plus rainfall.

Before 2015, Roanoke had not a single year since the start of official data in 1912 with as many as 20 calendar days in which at least 1 inch of rainfall occurred. But 2015 had 20 such days, topping the previous record of 17 from 1937 and 1942.

Then 2018 had even more days, 22, with at least 1 inch of rain. 2020 became the third year to hit 20 days with 1 inch of rain, tying 2015.

The three top years of total calendar days with at least 1 inch of rainfall have occurred in the past seven years.

Having three similar years of downpours so close together, and moreover, the first year on record topping 60 inches of rainfall at Roanoke in 2018 getting topped just two years later, raises at least a yellow flag that something may have changed in regard to larger patterns of rainfall for our region.

Climate science doesn’t offer, as yet, a definitive expectation on what a warming global average temperature would mean for rainfall and drought in our specific region.

On the one hand, warming sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico could lead to deeper moisture transport into our region, funneled thickly by the southwest to northeast orientation of the Appalachian Mountains. There has also been research pointing to an increase in frequency of extreme downpours over much of the nation.

On the other, warmer overall temperatures could lead to more expansive high-pressure heat domes, especially in summer, that deter rainmaking systems.

We’ve certainly seen both ends of the spectrum fairly recently, going from the reservoir-draining dryness of the 1999-2002 period to the recurring super sogginess of 2015-2020 in less than two decades.

And, as noted, the pendulum has swung away from wet back to a little dry over the past year or so.

Despite starting with a wet winter, Roanoke came in 5 inches below normal for 2021 (Blacksburg finished very close to normal) and now is trailing normal almost 2 inches in 2022.

The weather pattern going back to spring 2021 has not favored storm systems that can dig to the Gulf of Mexico and scoop up rich moisture and dump it over us in cascades for days like we saw in both 2018 and 2020.

Much of this may lay at the feet of natural changes in the sea surface temperatures far away in the equatorial Pacific, where a cool-water La Nina regime has taken up shop the last two years and very likely continuing into a third.

La Nina is generally linked to weather patterns that tilt to the dry side for our region, including fast-moving west-to-east cold fronts that don’t tap rich Gulf moisture and the frequent influence of a large “Bermuda high” off the southeast coast that deflects many stronger storm systems to our north and west.

The last time La Nina was present for three years was late 1998 to early 2001, coinciding with our region’s extreme drought period to start the 21st century.

There was another two-year run of La Nina in 2010-2012 that led to our last year that was 10 inches below normal in rain in 2012. (See reminder to send in your memories of the 2012 derecho).

So, as we head toward summer, while it’s impossible to say what week-to-week weather pattern shifts or short-term weather setups might bring, it is probably a strong bet to lean toward continued somewhat drier than normal conditions for our region.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt atkevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.