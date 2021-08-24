Weather Journal: 3 sizzling days in August 1983 stand out nearly 40 years later

First, weather records prior to 1947, going back to 1912, have been restored to the official data for Roanoke, and those include a couple of 105-degree days in the 1930s. So, based on the expanded list, August 20, 1983, wouldn’t have quite tied the all-time record.

Second, that very day, Roanoke would beat the 104 of Aug. 20, with a high of 105 on Aug. 21, 1983, becoming the third such day in Roanoke’s weather history with the restored data. It had not been that hot in the Star City for 47 years previously, and it hasn’t been that hot since.

Weather extremes rarely come in regularly spaced intervals, but curiously, the 104-degree highs on Aug. 20 and Aug 22 of 1983 came 29 years after the last occurrence of 104 in 1954 and 29 years before the next occurrence on June 29, 2012, what we remember as the day of the derecho.

Heat waves are not creative in how they develop. There is basically one way they happen.

High pressure at both the surface and aloft creates a mound of stagnant, slowly sinking and compressing air overhead, heating and drying underneath. The deeper this mound of air and the longer it sticks around, the hotter and more persistently hot it will be.