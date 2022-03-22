Weather Journal: 35 years ago, another New River Valley tornado

Sideways sheets of rain, a roaring rumble, and at least five buildings left in shambles with many others damaged.

That was what some residents of Radford experienced late on a Monday night 35 years ago this month, minutes after Indiana’s Keith Smart hit a game-winning shot to conclude March Madness.

The National Weather Service confirmed the next day that an F-1 tornado with 100 mph winds had struck late on the evening of the March 30, 1987, in southern Radford along Rock Road, 17th Street, Wadsworth Street and Allen Street.

This tornado in the New River Valley isn’t one that seems to be often recalled. I was unaware of it until meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg asked me in the fall if I could find information about it in Roanoke Times archives. I’m sure there are some of you reading this that remember it, possibly were affected by it.

The 1987 tornado, according to a Roanoke Times & World-News article, destroyed four buildings at RadVa Corp., leveled a two-story Masonic Lodge and damaged about 20 homes. It damaged the roof and gutters at the Radford City Schools administration building and broke out windows at Willow Woods apartments.

(One of the reporters who worked on that article was a much younger Laurence Hammack, my colleague at The Roanoke Times today.)

Severe storms are currently on the increase across the nation, as they often are this time of year. Texas experienced a tornado outbreak on Monday, with severe storms moving into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday.

That same system will affect our region with showers and storms on Wednesday. The greatest threat of severe storms will be south and east of our region where there is more instability, but a cold front pushing through will provide enough lift with some shifting winds aloft that a few storms with strong winds are possible even near us.

The weather map from late March 35 years ago reveals a somewhat similar dynamic weather setup that was far more widely known for a late-season snowstorm from the lower Mississippi River Valley to the Great Lakes.

In fact, my location in northeast Arkansas at the time (I was a junior in high school) got 3 inches of wet snow out of the same storm system that spawned the tornado at Radford.

A cold front extended from the Florida panhandle to eastern Kentucky to the eastern Great Lakes that morning, slowly pushing eastward. Multiple waves of low pressure rode up that cold front.

Temperatures ahead of the cold front were not extremely warm, 50s to lower 60s, but they dropped off considerably behind it, hence the widespread snow to our west. So a sharp thermal boundary was in play, though probably not a great deal of instability, given those kind of mild but not extremely warm surface temperatures.

One telling sign of what may have helped spawn a tornado was the east-southeast winds depicted by the wind barbs at Roanoke and also at Raleigh, North Carolina. With south to southwest winds at the 500 millibar level (about 18,000 feet), this could indicate a strong veering profile, which could have supplied strong spin to any storm updrafts that formed.

This would fit in the category of high-shear, low-instability severe weather events that occur occasionally in our region during late winter and spring.

The cold front that triggered the Radford tornado did bring on a sharp weather pattern shift, so much so that the Roanoke and New River valleys were covered in about a half-foot of early-April snow a week later, a storm that dumped much greater amounts and caused widespread power outages just to our west.

Considering events like the Pulaski tornado 11 years ago that damaged more than 300 homes, an EF-3 tornado that leveled two homes in southern Franklin County three years ago and the tornado scare in Blacksburg last Aug. 31 when a low-hanging rotation associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida briefly scraped the surface a couple of times, many regional residents have opined that once-rare tornadoes are becoming more frequent in our region.

There may be large-scale climate reasons that make this possible, but the core issue that must be answered first is whether tornadoes are in fact becoming more frequent locally or whether they have always been occurring on occasion and are now more detectable and better documented.

Blacksburg’s situation last fall might not have been readily noticed without modern Doppler radar and a curious Virginia Tech meteorology student tracking the opening stages of the mesocyclone that would eventually pass over his campus.

Many recent brief, weak tornadoes recorded in our region would probably not have been counted as tornadoes without modern radar and intensive post-storm surveys.

The 1987 tornado at Radford does, at the least, suggest that significant tornadoes have occurred in the New River Valley previously, just as having six deaths in two likely 1890s tornadoes in Roanoke and Salem seems to belie any notion that tornadoes are a recent development in the Roanoke Valley.

So whether tornadoes are increasing in frequency and intensity locally is an open question that can only be answered with current and future observation, as modern procedures to identify and document tornadoes are less than 30 years old in widespread use.

What Radford in 1987 and Pulaski in 2011 and almost Blacksburg last year clearly show is that our region isn’t magically protected by the mountains, and we have to take tornadoes seriously even if our region isn’t as often affected as many to our south and west.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.