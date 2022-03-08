Weather Journal: A few March notes on warmth, cold, rain, snow and tornadoes

March is living up to its reputation this week, with warmth, cold, storms, rain, wind and snow in repeated waves over a large part of the nation.

It’s hard to focus on one particular aspect of weather this week, as a variety will affect our region, but none are likely to overwhelm us.

A few notes in this gap between wintry wondering and the greening ahead:

Snow on our parade?Might there be a few snowflakes on Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Roanoke?

Don’t rule it out. Do plan to dress warmly if participating or attending, as the best-case scenario is breezy 40s.

There will be Friday night and Saturday morning rain showers that may change to snow for a short time as cold air arrives from the northwest. Mountainous areas west and north of Roanoke will have the best chance of seeing some snow on Saturday morning.

The surface temperature probably doesn’t get down to freezing in Roanoke on Saturday morning, so accumulation is unlikely even if there is snow for a short time. Some higher elevations to the west and northwest might get some white coating.

It appears as of now that any pouring rain or snow will be past before the 11 a.m. parade start. But a few snow showers blowing over the mountains aren’t out of the question. We’ll see if Saturday morning trends any later or colder with expected precipitation.

Snow-covered damageTornado debris covered by snowfall.

Nothing encapsulates the wiles of March weather in the United States more than that.

This happened in recent days at Winterset, Iowa, near Des Moines. On Saturday, there was a deadly tornado, rated EF4 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita Scale of Tornado Intensity, with six people killed. It was the farthest north a violent tornado, EF4 or higher, has occurred so early in the season.

Then, Sunday and Monday, after a cold front passed, there was 5 inches of snow that covered much of the wreckage of destroyed homes and splintered trees.

This wasn’t the first time snow covered tornado damage. Another example was 10 years ago in 2012, when a tornado outbreak killing more 60 people in the Ohio Valley states was followed by an Alberta clipper two days later that brought a few inches of snow to the same areas.

Our region was protected from the severe storms 10 years ago by a cold-air wedge east of the mountains that sapped the instability needed to maintain those storms as they moved southeast out of Kentucky and Ohio, but we did get a little snow from the clipper.

The same atmospheric dynamics that lead to severe storms in late winter and early spring, with moisture, instability and wind shear ahead of a low-pressure system and cold front, often also produce windy cold and heavy snow a few hundred miles to the west or northwest.

Sometimes the storm track allows both the severe storms and the snow parts of a complex storm to move over the same locations. That’s how you can cover tornado debris with a mantle of white.

Rainfall just rightWe entered 2022 with some concerns that long-term dryness could become an issue, after several dry periods in 2021 and a La Nina in the equatorial Pacific that tends to lean toward dry winters, but that has not developed.

Neither has the opposite, excess sogginess.

Through Tuesday, Roanoke’s rainfall for 2022 to date is 6.56 inches, just 0.27 inch below normal. Similarly, Blacksburg is at 7.46 inches, just 0.56 inch above normal.

Anything within an inch after a couple of months is pretty much normal.

More rain is on the way Wednesday possibly another half-inch to 1 inch as a low-pressure system tracks northeast along a cold front that moved through Monday night.

This will be a chilly rain with temperatures mostly in the 40s. Snow will not be too far away, in eastern West Virginia mountains, perhaps even the part of Virginia north of Interstate 64 and west of Interstate 81, for a few hours on Wednesday.

Short but sharp coldMarch 1-7 was the fifth warmest first week of March on record at Roanoke.

The first week of March averaged 57.2 degrees, trailing only 1976 (60.8), 1974 (60.4), 2004 (58.9) and 1961 (57.9).

Monday’s high of 77 marked the warmest day since Nov. 9.

Sunday morning’s low, by contrast, may be more than 50 degrees colder, with upper teens to mid 20s across our region. It will be a shock to the system after being so warm.

This will be a sharp but pretty short punch of cold. Gradually moderating temperatures back to 60s and 70s highs are expected next week.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

