Weather Journal: A tornado scare in Blacksburg kicks off effects of former Hurricane Ida

It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.

At this writing at mid-evening, it appears that the town dodged a destructive hit, but there was no doubting the sightings by seasoned spotters and the all-too-obvious image of a tight circulation on radar.

Whether the rotation stayed mostly just above the ground with only intermittent surface rotation, became too broad and weak to do a lot of damage on the town, or just barely dodged the town, skipping through less populated areas, was uncertain at this writing.

The National Weather Service said it had received only isolated reports of minor damage from the storm at mid-evening, mostly trees, but nothing that would indicate significant, widespread damage. Mark Owczarski, spokesman at Virginia Tech, said only minor tree damage had occurred on campus, with power remaining on for campus buildings.

Weather service crews will survey the storm in days ahead. There was no time for that Tuesday evening with new tornado warnings and a flood threat, courtesy of the remnants of what was once Category 4 Hurricane Ida.