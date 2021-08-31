Weather Journal: A tornado scare in Blacksburg kicks off effects of former Hurricane Ida

It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
At this writing at mid-evening, it appears that the town dodged a destructive hit, but there was no doubting the sightings by seasoned spotters and the all-too-obvious image of a tight circulation on radar.
Whether the rotation stayed mostly just above the ground with only intermittent surface rotation, became too broad and weak to do a lot of damage on the town, or just barely dodged the town, skipping through less populated areas, was uncertain at this writing.
The National Weather Service said it had received only isolated reports of minor damage from the storm at mid-evening, mostly trees, but nothing that would indicate significant, widespread damage. Mark Owczarski, spokesman at Virginia Tech, said only minor tree damage had occurred on campus, with power remaining on for campus buildings.
Weather service crews will survey the storm in days ahead. There was no time for that Tuesday evening with new tornado warnings and a flood threat, courtesy of the remnants of what was once Category 4 Hurricane Ida.
Tuesday evening got off to a fast start with Ida’s threat as a tornado warning was issued for Carroll County around 5 p.m., after tight circulation was seen on radar. This circulation passed near Fancy Gap and just east of Hillsville but there were no apparent reports of damage or confirmed tornadoes on the ground.
The same storm tracked northward. Around 6:40 p.m., Virginia Tech meteorology student Justin Buchinsky, who had traveled to the Plains with the Hokie Storm Chasers to track storms this past summer, spotted and posted on Twitter a whirl of rapidly moving clouds near to the ground.
Radar confirmed the tightening circulation and the tornado warning was issued.
A second tornado warning was issued shortly before 8 p.m. with another radar-indicated circulation. It is often the case that multiple circulations follow the same banding in tropical weather environments. But this tropical whirl did not last too long.
Two weeks after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred made a dash through our region with streaky rainfall amounts and a rash of tornadoes south of us in the Carolinas, the remnants of Hurricane Ida began doing the same Tuesday evening.
Bands of showers and storms that began moving in Tuesday evening are expected to continue pulling across the Roanoke and New River valleys during the day Wednesday. Some periods of heavy rain are likely — most locations in our area are expected to get at least an inch of rain, some likely will get 2-4 inches, a few isolated spots might get more.
The solid rain shield will cling more to the north and northwest side of Ida, over West Virginia into Pennsylvania, where more widespread totals exceeding 4 inches may occur. We’ll be more on the squally side, east of the expected track of Ida’s circulation center just west of Interstate 81.
Being on the side with the intermittent banding also means a heightened tornado risk, as that is where the greatest wind shear, or winds changing direction and speed with height, happens with an inland tropical system.
That risk may increase again over central and eastern Virginia during the day on Wednesday, as gaps between the bands allow for daytime heating and more instability to couple with the wind shear.
Ida is the third tropical system of 2021, and the 10th in two years, to directly affect our region. Last year brought Bertha, Isaias, Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta and Zeta, with varying degrees of impact on our region. The last four of those brought widespread 1-3 inches of rain, significant contributors to 2020 being the wettest year on record in Roanoke with 62.65 inches of rain.
2021 is on no pace to challenge that record, and has even had significant periods of dryness, but Elsa, Fred and now Ida have directly affected our region.
And, of course, the Atlantic tropical season continues for almost three more months.
We often think of cool breezes and changing foliage as the signals of fall, but spinning, humid, often destructive winds from the tropics, crashing on our shores with full fury as Ida did with 150 mph winds along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, and then depositing torrents well inland, are just as much a part of autumn as pumpkin spice dreams.
The tropics and the tundra actually work in tandem to make fall happen. Tropical systems feed on warmth in the planet’s lower latitudes, then disperse that warmth as they track northward, using much of it in wind and rain but also helping dislodge cooler air masses from the far northern latitudes southward.
That will happen to some extent even with this early September episode. A trailing cold front, spun down a little more forcefully by Ida’s backside rotation, will bring a short burst of cooler, drier air to our region Thursday through Saturday.
Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s, lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with much lower dew points.
It will feel at least a hint like fall for Virginia Tech’s home opener and the second week of Timesland high school football on Friday night.
But first, we have to get through this latest round of tropical turbulence.
Hopefully, Ida will bring some still-needed moderate amounts of rainfall and no further destructive winds reaching the surface, but we should be prepared for the possibility of torrential flooding rain or brief but damaging winds in tornadoes or downdrafts in localized areas on Wednesday.
After that, if we don’t have much cleanup, we can start thinking about cool autumn breezes in weeks ahead, or the next tropical system coming down the pike.