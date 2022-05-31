Weather Journal: Agatha may become Alex, kicking off what could be a busy Atlantic hurricane season

Sometimes, hurricanes get recycled.

We may be about to see that, as the eastern Pacific’s first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season — a historically strong one for so early in the season at that, Hurricane Agatha, with 105 mph winds — will cross Mexico as a weakened circulation center and reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly intensifying into Tropical Storm Alex later this week.

It’s not unprecedented for the circulation center of a tropical system in one ocean basin to cross Mexico or Central America, either east or west, and re-form as a new tropical system in the other ocean. But it’s certainly a dramatic way to start the official Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on this Wednesday.

It is too early to determine if Agatha’s ghost in the Gulf of Mexico will mature into a hurricane again, or what track it might take, but the National Hurricane Center as of Tuesday gives it a 60% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone anew and most indications are a northeastward movement generally toward Florida later this week.

It is also too early to tell if it would have a direct effect on weather in the Roanoke and New River valleys, as 11 tropical systems have over the past two years. We’ll recall them all a little farther down in this column.

Largely because of the ongoing and apparently recharging La Nina in the equatorial Pacific, where a streak of cooler than normal sea-surface temperatures has developed the last two years likely continuing into a third, another active tropical season is forecast to occur in the North Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean as well as the open Atlantic all the way to Africa and Greenland, sometimes even western Europe.

La Nina typically leads to weak wind flow aloft over the Atlantic, which keeps budding tropical systems from being sheared off and weakened, something that typically happens often during an El Nino pattern with warm equatorial Pacific waters.

The two most revered hurricane forecasts, those by the federal National Hurricane Center and by the Tropical Weather & Climate Research department at Colorado State University, both project a season generally more active than the 1991-2020 average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher, 111 mph or greater winds).

The National Hurricane Center projects 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes. Colorado State — where the late Dr. William Gray, an preeminent hurricane researcher, developed seasonal forecasting methods that have proven valuable over the years — projects 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

There is nothing in either of the forecasts that attempts to predict where these tropical systems would occur. We have had seasons with many tropical systems that mostly stayed out at sea or made relatively light strikes on populated coastlines, and those with few tropical systems that had one extreme storm that devastated a populated area.

Other than the odds increasing if forecasts of many storms are accurate, we can’t really accurately say yet if our inland part of Virginia will be affected often or severely by the remnants of tropical systems.

The biggest impact on our region from tropical systems is typically heavy rainfall. The two biggest Roanoke River flood events — the infamous 1985 flood that killed 10 in and near the Roanoke Valley and the 1972 flood coming up on its 50th anniversary this month — were both caused by relatively weak hurricanes making landfall on the Gulf Coast and then spreading moisture inland after landfall.

A small percentage of storms are able to carry fairly strong winds this far inland, causing tree damage and power outages. Hurricane Hazel in 1954 and Hurricane Hugo in 1989, both following Carolinas landfalls, are higher-end examples of that.

Some inland tropical systems spawn tornadoes, such as was experienced in the New River Valley on Aug. 31 with two tornado touchdowns south of Blacksburg and the narrow scrape of a large rotating mesocyclone skimming over the town and Virginia Tech campus.

As already noted, our region has been directly affected by 11 tropical systems in the past two years. That is a really high number, as we can sometimes go multiple years without having one tropical system directly affect our region.

Yet, none of the 11 have produced anything really catastrophic, though the seven in 2020 contributed to Roanoke’s record annual rainfall.

2020 brought remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha through our region at the end of a soggy May, then Isaias and Laura in August, both of which dumped their heaviest rainfall elsewhere (Laura had almost nothing left for us despite being a Category 4 landfall in southwest Louisiana). The rest of fall brought Sally, Beta, Delta and Zeta from the Gulf Coast through our region, each producing widespread 1-3-inch rainfall totals, with locally heavier amounts.

Incidentally, last year the National Hurricane Center discontinued using Greek letters to name tropical systems after it runs out of names for a season. Now, there is a backup list of regular names instead.

2021 had four tropical systems affect our region: Elsa in June with a brief period of fairly heavy rainfall up to an inch, then Fred and Ida in August and early September that carried most of their heavy rainfall to our northwest. Ida, as already discussed, spawned tornadoes in the New River Valley and its circulation may have also partially contributed to a destructive cloudburst downpour at Hurley in far Southwest Virginia.

Remnants of Hurricane Nicholas in late September had the most widespread impact on our region among tropical systems last year, dumping 2 to 5 inches of rain with some scattered flooding near the autumnal equinox. But it bore very little resemblance to a tropical system at that point, having made landfall in Texas more than a week before, its dense moisture absorbed into other weather systems.

History has proven how much impact we may feel from a tropical system in our inland region isn't about how strong the storm it was at landfall or how long it takes to get to us.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.