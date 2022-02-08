Weather Journal: Already snowier than Olympic ski runs, any new winter events in Roanoke area's future?

It snowed about as much in the Roanoke area on Jan. 16 as the mountains hosting Olympic skiing events this month normally get in a year.

Well, counting the sleet, that is, which does count as snowfall, officially.

Roanoke’s 8 inches of snow and sleet on Jan. 16 was very near the average snowfall for an entire winter at Yanqing, the site of alpine skiing events in the ongoing Winter Olympics. Which means Roanoke's local normal seasonal snowfall is almost double theirs. Blacksburg's is triple.

It’s plenty cold in the mountains northwest of Beijing, much colder than here. But it's also extremely dry, already a desert area, further dried out by long-term drought.

Cold and dry conditions make it a prime spot for artificial snow-making, just not what you’d expect in natural snowfall for somewhere hosting an elite-level skiing competition.

Besides me once being a sportswriter long ago, and some family interest in the events, the Winter Olympics raise a flag because of the peculiar timing of some recent Roanoke-area weather extremes.

Over the past dozen years, there has been a strange correlation between extreme winter weather in the Roanoke area, on both sides of the ledger, and the Winter Olympics.

When Vancouver was trucking in snow for some snowboarding and freestyle skiing events in February 2010 (the alpine skiing events at Whistler 75 miles away had plenty), we were in the middle of our biggest winter of the past 25 years, with over 40 inches of snow for the season at Roanoke and week after week of deep snow cover.

When Sochi, Russia, was basking in temperatures approaching 60 during the 2014 Winter Games, our region was buried by its biggest snowstorm of the 21st century to date on Feb. 12-13 with 19 inches at Roanoke, 20 inches at Blacksburg and over 2 feet at some higher elevations just south.

With the mantle of white we had in 2010 and 2014, Roanoke looked far more like a Winter Olympics host city than Vancouver, Sochi or Beijing.

But it was just the opposite in 2018, when Pyeongchang, South Korea, a proper mountain resort town not a sprawling metropolis far from good snow, hosted the Winter Games. Our region experienced its warmest winter temperatures on record, going back more than a century, 84 degrees at Roanoke and 80 at Blacksburg on Feb. 22, 2018.

That day was warmer than some of our summer days, a bit on the hot side for a Summer Olympics marathon. Of course, winter wasn’t over — there were three winter storms in the subsequent March.

Weather has, so far, been tamer locally during these 2022 Winter Games hosted by Beijing.

These games began just as nearly three weeks of sleet-infused, hard-refrozen snow cover from the Jan. 16 storm melted away rapidly on Friday. (Yes, I know some of you in shaded, elevated valleys still have icy snow cover. I was hiking in some of it over the weekend.)

Monday produced some short-lived snow, sleet and freezing rain, but it was just a bit too warm for a somewhat overperforming storm system to do more.

The rest of the work week will bring mostly sunny days with high temperatures reaching the 50s. Some 60s aren't out of the question, but we're going to reprise the 80s of 2018, nor are we going to pile up snow like 2010 or 2014.

However, if a couple of systems in the northern and southern branches of the jet stream can align over the weekend, we could have another winter storm on Super Bowl Sunday or Valentine’s Day that might reach the medal podium for this particular winter.

If not, it appears we will move into a milder period for the rest of February into early March with winter barely whimpering on its way out — though never rule out a short-lived cameo even amid a milder overall pattern, or a full return for a couple weeks in March or April.

Even if it snows not another flake, Roanoke has had more 3 inches more of snow this winter than an Olympic ski venue normally gets.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.