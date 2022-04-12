Weather Journal: Alternating warm and cold to continue, but can chill spare weekend this time?

The last three weeks of weather have had a frustrating symmetry to them for those looking forward to outdoor weekend fun.

It gets warm at midweek, rains and storms some, then the weekend turns windy and cold.

Roanoke’s high has reached 68 to 75 degrees on Wednesday and/or Thursday each of the past three weeks, but it has dropped into the 30s for lows (and only 40s to lower 50s for highs) each of the past three Saturdays.

At least some locations in a 50-mile radius of Roanoke have seen snow showers (or graupel, explained at the end of this column) each of the last three Saturdays as well.

Once again, it is warming up this week, probably the warmest we’ve seen yet this year so far on Wednesday, when Roanoke may reach 80 degrees for the first time in 2022.

So, with a Saturday chock full of big local events followed by Easter Sunday, we’re setting up for another cold blustery weekend, right?

No, actually, we’re not.

We likely have another windy cold shot coming, but the cycle has shifted just enough that it won’t come until next week.

The cold front passing Thursday, with some showers and possibly a few storms, will only bring slightly cooler Pacific air, not sharply colder Arctic air. Temperatures will fall back to highs in the 60s to lower 70s, with lows in the 40s, pretty typical for mid-April, not the graupel-sprinkled chill of the last three Saturdays.

The weekend may not be totally dry; there is at least a hint of a chance of showers. It’s very iffy, and difficult to time this far out. But it doesn’t look like a washout, in any event.

The last three weeks we have been in a progressive weather pattern, which simply means the rises and the dips in the jet stream — highs and lows, warm domes and cold surges — have tracked through consistently one after the other, so we alternate between warm and cold temperatures.

The wavelengths of this progressive pattern have landed pretty close to a seven-day cycle, where the same general weather arrives in our region on the same day each week.

A progressive pattern is different than a blocked pattern, when the atmospheric cogs lock up and it can stay mostly warm or cold for several days or even weeks on end, or a zonal pattern, when the shifts are relatively minor as weaker storm systems move across west to east with warm air staying mostly south and cold air to the north.

We are not entirely losing the progressive pattern, but the timing of it is being nudged a little bit, with stronger high pressure aloft over the East allowing for a longer and somewhat more intense period of warmth this week, while largely deflecting the worst of a stormy week in the central U.S.

The next dip of colder air from Canada does look to be en route, but won’t arrive until perhaps two or three days later than the weekend, this time.

So we have stretched a seven-day cycle to about a 10-day one, just in time for a better weekend outlook than having Blue Ridge Marathon or Run for Remembrance participants get icy bits blown on them by stiff wind gusts.

Grappling with graupelThe trendy meteorological word of the past few weeks locally has been “graupel.”

It’s a fun word to say, and somehow sounds almost exactly what it describes, icy precipitation that is not quite snow, not quite sleet, not quite hail. It sounds like “gravel” and “grapple,” which may both be appropriate in their own way.

Graupel refers to precipitation that is formed when snowflakes are carried through supercooled water droplets aloft, developing an icy layer around them. Graupel can look like stunted snowflakes frozen in place, or like icy white bits that bounce, or sometimes larger “soft hail” that breaks apart hitting solid surfaces.

It is accurate and appropriate to simply call it snow, if you like. It gets classified that way for official records. It is referred to as “hominy snow” or “corn snow” by some.

One feature of graupel is that it often is able to reach the surface with temperatures above those we typically see for regular snowflakes, in the 40s to even the lower 50s, as the icy layer makes it a little more durable than dainty crystals.

You will never have to go out and shovel graupel, though. Because it tends to occur in sporadic showers with marginal temperatures and falls when surface temperatures are often above freezing, it doesn’t pile up in inches and hang around. Graupel might whiten your grass or deck if it falls hard enough for long enough when it’s cold enough.

Each of the past three weekends, there have been some graupel showers extending to lower elevations and farther east than the heavier snow squalls that have occurred in the higher elevations to our west.

Do not rule out seeing some more graupel and snow showers next week — yes, halfway through April — with a new blast of colder air headed southeast.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

