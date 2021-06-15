Weather Journal: Another busy early season in the tropical Atlantic

It’s only mid-June, and the Atlantic basin is suddenly bustling with tropical activity.
Tropical Storm Bill formed from what had been a curious swirl east of Cape Hatteras and is skedaddling out to sea after barely stirring the waters along the East Coast.
An area of disturbed weather is being watched for possible development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, with possible effects on Texas and Louisiana by the weekend — perhaps even some effect, direct or indirect, on increasing moisture even into our region after a few days ahead drying out from weekend storms.
And there’s even a system not far off the coast of Africa being monitored in a zone that usually doesn’t become active until August.
You may not have noticed when the “A” name, Ana, was taken off the board. That happened in late May when Subtropical Storm Ana developed in the central north Atlantic thousands of miles from shore. It became full-fledged Tropical Storm Ana before weakening.
Tropical cyclones forming before the formal start of Atlantic hurricane season on June 1 is becoming a common event. May has produced at least one named storm in five of the last six years — and the only one of those years that didn’t have one, 2017, had one in April.
There was serious discussion about moving the official start of Atlantic hurricane season to May 15 this year. The National Hurricane Center ended up taking a half-step that way, starting its daily tropical weather outlooks on May 15 instead of June 1.
So why are there more early-season and even “preseason” tropical systems in the Atlantic basin?
Some would automatically say it must be because of global warming. Indeed, warmer oceans provide more fuel for rotating updrafts at the core of tropical systems, and warmer sea surface temperatures are being noticed earlier in the season over a wider area.
Others would say it’s because we have much better observational abilities with modern technology and notice these early season storms more readily. These storms have always been there, this line of argument would suggest, we just identify and label them better now.
And there is no doubt that more tropical systems, especially marginal ones, are observed and identified in modern times than would have happened before satellites and other modern technology.
But science doesn’t allow for reflexive, binary, all-or-nothing answers bereft of nuance to complicated questions with incomplete data.
In an article for Yale Climate Connections, Jeff Masters, an atmospheric scientist and past hurricane hunter, lists five reasons why we may be seeing more named Atlantic storms, not only early in the season, but throughout the season.
Masters notes there has been an increase from 10 named storms on average in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1961 to 1990 period to 14 in the 1991 to 2020 period, and some of that is related to short-lived early-season storms given A, B or C names.
The 2020 season produced a record 30 named storms in the tropical Atlantic, including two in May and nine before the start of August. If both the system in the Gulf of Mexico and the one over the open Atlantic become named tropical cyclones, this season would match 2020 with four named storms before the end of June.
Two of the reasons Masters lists are, indeed, human-induced global warming and vastly improved observational abilities.
But three other possible reasons include one that is related to human activity and two that are entirely natural:
(1) “A reduction in small sulfur-containing particles over the Atlantic as a result of stronger air pollution regulations in the U.S. since the early 1970s, allowing more sunlight to reach the surface and heat the oceans”;
(2) fewer major, heavily ash-laden volcanic eruptions in recent decades, really since Pinatubo 30 years ago Tuesday in the Philippines, also allowing more sunlight to warm the ocean surface; and
(3) not completely understood natural cycles spanning decades.
Masters suggests that any or all of those factors may be at work in the increase in named storms over the Atlantic.
He actually rates natural cycles as the reason with the least confidence, global warming with the next least confidence and then observational improvement with the next least confidence. Reduced sulfur pollution and lessening volcanic ash are the two factors he rates as having the most confidence of being involved.
Tropical studies surrounding global warming have pointed to it causing the most intense hurricanes to be even stronger, not so much an increase in the number of total tropical cyclones, though it remains an open question with warming temperatures providing potentially contradictory effects on tropical cyclone development. And, indeed, as Masters discusses, those numbers aren’t going up globally, mainly just in the Atlantic.
Some of this will only be settled with more observation and data over the next several years.
For instance, if a huge volcano explodes and spreads ash through the atmosphere in years ahead, and early-season and total tropical cyclones decline in the Atlantic, that would be a pretty good signal that diminishing volcanic ash is a significant factor in what we are seeing now.
But the data will probably be more subtle and murkier than that.
