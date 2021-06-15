Weather Journal: Another busy early season in the tropical Atlantic

It’s only mid-June, and the Atlantic basin is suddenly bustling with tropical activity.

Tropical Storm Bill formed from what had been a curious swirl east of Cape Hatteras and is skedaddling out to sea after barely stirring the waters along the East Coast.

An area of disturbed weather is being watched for possible development in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, with possible effects on Texas and Louisiana by the weekend — perhaps even some effect, direct or indirect, on increasing moisture even into our region after a few days ahead drying out from weekend storms.

And there’s even a system not far off the coast of Africa being monitored in a zone that usually doesn’t become active until August.

You may not have noticed when the “A” name, Ana, was taken off the board. That happened in late May when Subtropical Storm Ana developed in the central north Atlantic thousands of miles from shore. It became full-fledged Tropical Storm Ana before weakening.

Tropical cyclones forming before the formal start of Atlantic hurricane season on June 1 is becoming a common event. May has produced at least one named storm in five of the last six years — and the only one of those years that didn’t have one, 2017, had one in April.