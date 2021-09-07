Weather Journal: Another Ida 12 years ago had big impact on region, state

Last week’s storm wasn’t the first Ida — or the worst — to affect our region.
To be clear, in the big picture, there’s no comparison between last week’s Hurricane Ida and any previous storm to carry the same moniker.
With its Category 4 destruction of Louisiana marshland communities and complete power shut-off for New Orleans, followed by a spree of deadly and destructive tornadoes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and the record inundation of New York City from its remnants, last week’s Hurricane Ida surely crossed the bounds of infamy to be retired from the Atlantic tropical name list, never to be applied to another storm.
But this wasn’t the first storm named Ida to affect the eastern U.S. For our immediate region and much of Virginia, the Ida of November 2009 was actually a far more impactful storm than the most recent one, even with the Blacksburg tornado scare and heavy rainfall mostly north and west of Roanoke.
In the 2009 Ida, Roanoke recorded over 5 inches of rain in three days, compared with not even an inch in the most recent Ida. The coasts of the Carolinas and eastern Virginia were inundated with both rainfall topping 10 inches in many locations and beach-chewing, home-inundating storm surge.
What’s more, Ida 2009 has tangential connections to both Hurricane Isabel of 2003, the most widespread hurricane impact across Virginia in the state’s history, and the record-breaking December 18-19, 2009, snowstorm. We’ll get back to that.
Ida 2009, once a hurricane, garnered the nickname “Nor’Ida” when the formerly tropical circulation became fully extratropical, phased its energy with a low-pressure trough or deep southerly dip in the jet stream, and turned into a nor’easter, or deep low-pressure system climbing up the East Coast along the Carolinas, before being bounced out to sea.
A storm converting from tropical to extratropical means that it no longer draws its energy from the evaporation of warm ocean water, but rather from the juxtaposition of atmospheric boundaries at the surface and aloft. It becomes a “regular” low-pressure system, with a broad surface circulation and another trailing it aloft.
It was a Category 1 hurricane as it came ashore in Nicaragua, then regained hurricane status slipping between Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, with one more burst of hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico before moving inland along the Alabama coast as a tropical storm.
The results of the reconstituted Ida along the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the Hampton Roads area of Virginia were profound, with damages estimated in the tens of millions of dollars from storm surge, beach erosion and inland waterway flooding. Hundreds of homes near the shore were affected, a few destroyed. Up to 18 inches of rain fell at Hampton. FEMA reported more flooding claims in Norfolk from the Ida nor’easter than any other event between 1977 and today.
Inland, “Nor’Ida” spread a shield of heavy rainfall as far west as eastern West Virginia. Roanoke recorded 5.05 inches of rain on November 10-12, 2009.
Some locations within a 50-mile radius of Roanoke received 6 to 9 inches of rain. Franklin and Montgomery counties closed schools as the Pigg, Blackwater and upper branches of the Roanoke River flooded roads. Smith Mountain Lake rose 3 feet.
The Roanoke River at the Walnut Avenue bridge in Roanoke barely rose above the 10-foot flood stage, to 10.33 feet. It was forecast to go almost 2 feet higher. Some suggested that the lower crest was the result of the recently completed Roanoke River flood control project doing its part to mitigate high-water marks.
It didn’t feel remotely tropical outside with the 2009 Ida. Roanoke’s temperature was near 60 as the rain began but generally fell over the next two days, to as low as 41 by the 12th. Some snow reached the surface in the highest mountains of eastern West Virginia and far western Virginia.
Having an I-named storm in November, rather than in early September, reflected how much slower the Atlantic tropical season of 2009 was than the current one.
El Nino, the irregularly recurring warming of a stripe of Pacific equatorial waters, was ongoing in November 2009. Tropical activity tends to be stronger and more frequent in the Pacific than in the Atlantic during El Nino. This is reversed during La Nina, the cooling of those same waters, which was present in the record 30-named-storm 2020 Atlantic season and also apparently redeveloping during this active 2021 season.
Hurricane name lists are repeated every six years, but names of particularly noteworthy storms are retired. Ida was new to the 2009 list, having replaced Isabel.
Hurricane Isabel in September 2003 reached Category 5 strength in the open Atlantic before a Category 2 landfall along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Tracking northwest after landfall with intense rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge on East Coast bays and river inlets, Isabel became the costliest natural disaster in Virginia history with $925 million in losses and 1.8 million utility customers losing power, according to a federal report.
Our part of the state was the least affected by Isabel, with little damage from Roanoke west. The Virginia Tech-Texas A&M football game continued undaunted that evening in breezy rainfall at Blacksburg.
A little more than a month after “Nor’Ida,” another nor’easter followed a similar development cycle and track, minus the tropical system. That was the December 18-19, 2009, snowstorm that dumped 1 to 2 feet across our region, the first area-wide foot-plus snowstorm in 14 years, including Roanoke’s largest December snowfall on record since 1912 with almost 18 inches.
The development of “Nor’Ida” in November 2009 seemed to trace a developing large-scale atmospheric pattern that would lead to the coldest, snowiest winter of the 21st century to date.
Soon, the name Ida will be consigned to hurricane history, marking a catastrophic 2021 event and further eclipsing its 2009 namesake.
