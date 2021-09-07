Weather Journal: Another Ida 12 years ago had big impact on region, state

Last week’s storm wasn’t the first Ida — or the worst — to affect our region.

To be clear, in the big picture, there’s no comparison between last week’s Hurricane Ida and any previous storm to carry the same moniker.

With its Category 4 destruction of Louisiana marshland communities and complete power shut-off for New Orleans, followed by a spree of deadly and destructive tornadoes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and the record inundation of New York City from its remnants, last week’s Hurricane Ida surely crossed the bounds of infamy to be retired from the Atlantic tropical name list, never to be applied to another storm.

But this wasn’t the first storm named Ida to affect the eastern U.S. For our immediate region and much of Virginia, the Ida of November 2009 was actually a far more impactful storm than the most recent one, even with the Blacksburg tornado scare and heavy rainfall mostly north and west of Roanoke.

In the 2009 Ida, Roanoke recorded over 5 inches of rain in three days, compared with not even an inch in the most recent Ida. The coasts of the Carolinas and eastern Virginia were inundated with both rainfall topping 10 inches in many locations and beach-chewing, home-inundating storm surge.