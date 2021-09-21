Weather Journal: Autumn arrives in Southwest Virginia with a flourish

We may flirt with frost in outlying areas if a clear, calm especially cool morning develops behind a cold front in the next couple of weeks.

To be clear, we’re not done with some highs in the 80s, but there’s a good chance we’ve seen our last 90s of 2021. Only 79 days after Sept. 23 in almost 110 years of data have reached 90 or above at Roanoke, or an average of less than one day per year.

Most years that have 90s in late September or October are the result of a summer weather pattern that never fully lets go. We’re getting a clean break from summer with this week’s sweeping cold front.

One possible fly in the ointment for what looks like a fairly long period of cool to mild temperature and many dry days, wonderful for outdoor activities, is that depending on exactly how the trough sets up in eastern U.S., it is possible a tropical system could get pulled northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico or along the Eastern Seaboard during this period.

The tropical Atlantic already has reached its R name and appears likely to go through the alphabetical list into the supplementary list for a second straight year — now a new list of names, not Greek letters as in the past.