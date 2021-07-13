Weather Journal: Better late than never for Hokie Storm Chasers

The storm produced spectacular cloud formations associated with supercell thunderstorms and eventually got tagged with a tornado warning when National Weather Service radar indicated tight rotation. Not far away from the chasers’ location just outside the storm, several train cars were knocked over by high winds.

“With so many nebulous atmospheric ingredients, we turned to the one factor that is always in place — the Rocky Mountains,” said Dave Carroll, the professor who has for three decades led college students and, previously as a public school teacher in Pulaski County, high school students on trips looking for severe storms. “During these quiet patterns, we often turn toward storms building over the mountains and then rolling out on the adjacent High Plains.”

Finding the one special storm that day required pinpoint forecasting — locating a narrow belt of winds aloft that might allow for marginal shear supportive of supercells over a small area — and a little bit of luck.

The Pueblo storm was the Hokies Storm Chasers' first supercell intercept in July. Every other storm over the years has been in May or June.

