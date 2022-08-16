Weather Journal: Cool mid-August shift provides break from another sticky summer

We have a break from the heat, if not entirely from the humidity.

A weather pattern change has shaved some degrees off a persistently sticky summer dew point, and may ultimately shave a couple decimals off what has been among the warmest summers on record in the Roanoke area.

A deep and seasonally anomalous jet stream trough digging southward into the Eastern U.S. has truncated and disrupted summer heat.

After a couple of days of almost fall-like dry air and cool mornings, moisture has returned on easterly flow off the Atlantic, providing clouds, drizzle and rain showers.

So we can’t really say we have a break from humidity. But dew points are in the lower 60s with temperatures in the 70s, as opposed to temperatures in the 80s and 90s with dew points in the lower 70s that gave us almost a beach-like atmosphere without the surf several days in the past few weeks.

It is still humid, if not quite “sticky.”

The stickiness has fueled a common theme of recent summers locally, with warm overnight lows buoying a summer lacking lengthy stretches of extreme high temperatures to a higher average temperature than all but a few summers in more than a century of Roanoke-area weather records.

Were meteorological summer over after Monday, this summer would have ranked as third warmest on record at Roanoke since the start of official data in 1912 with an average temperature of 77.8 degrees, only topped by 78.2 degrees in 2010 and 78 degrees in 2011.

Meteorological summer for weather data ends with the conclusion of August, having started June 1. So this one has two weeks left with what looks to be suppressed daytime temperatures — struggling to make 90, perhaps not even 80 this week — to curb the average a bit and not finish quite as high on the list.

The current summer is likely to finish in the top 10, even losing some decimals, which would mean seven of the 10 warmest summers on record in Roanoke, based on average temperature, have occurred since 2000.

This has occurred even though only one of the 10 hottest summers based on average afternoon high temperatures has occurred since 2000, that being ninth-place 2011 at 88.7 degrees.

The current summer would rank as 16th hottest for high temperatures, averaging 88 degrees, though it’s likely to lose a little bit of that average in days ahead.

Another way to look at the top 10 list of warmest summers locally is that eight of the 10 have had at least one day that reached 99 degrees or higher. The only two that didn’t: this summer and last summer, peaking at 98 and 96, respectively. (Going higher than 98 the remainder of this summer looks very doubtful).

We’ve already had 39 days to reach 90 degrees or higher, above the long-term average near 30 days, but most have been in the lower 90s.

So, as we’ve discussed before, the trick to why this summer and other recent ones ranks so high for warmest average isn’t plain in broad daylight, but rather, runs with the night.

Through Monday, this summer has averaged 67.5 degrees for a daily low temperature, which would make it the third warmest on record for that statistic at Roanoke.

Since lows are still in the 60s even with current overall cool spell, this average may lose very little in days ahead.

The records go back to 1912, but of the 20 warmest summers for average low temperature, 16 have happened since 2000, and all but one has happened since 1987.

The trend to warmer summer nights is not just obvious, it is overwhelming in the Roanoke Valley, and similar has been observed in varying degrees at many locations across the U.S.

Dew point, a measure of the total amount of moisture in the air, is a critical factor in overnight lows, as moisture retards temperature drop at night and the low temperature cannot fall below the dew point. Air flow off overall warmer oceans is the most logical reason dew points, and thus overnight lows, are frequently higher in recent years, observed at many locations.

Consistently warmer summer nights are the most obvious local manifestation consistent with effects of global climate change.

That said, there may also be a role for urban heat island warming, as the surrounding of the official temperature station at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport have shifted from pastures to urban development, with asphalt, concrete and building materials retaining more heat at night than surrounding landscape.

Short-term weather is still dictated more by shifting regional weather patterns than long-term climate averages, and we now have a break from the heat that may have some staying power.

In fact, the cooler air looks to spread westward and southward into much of the nation that has had a searing summer, weakening and pushing aside the central U.S. heat dome that has dominated the nation’s weather pattern the last couple of months.

So while temperatures locally may rebound into the 80s or even scrape 90 yet this month or into early September, there is a fair chance we are done with significant chances for multiple-day heat waves with temperatures pushing toward the upper half of the 90s.

We can never rule out a day or two like that even with an overall milder pattern, but it’s pretty obvious at this date now past halfway in August that this isn’t going to the summer for a major heat wave locally.

We’ve had our share of sticky nights and pretty-hot days, but it looks very likely Roanoke will have its ninth year in the past 10 without a 100-degree high temperature.

Enjoy the cooler days while they last, knowing that we still have a few decently hot ones left, and many cooler right around the corner as we approach autumn.

