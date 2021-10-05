Weather Journal: Developing soggy week after dry spell exemplifies streaky year of rainfall

Someone in Craig County described it as some of the worst drought he had ever seen for the farms and fields there in July and August, and someone in northern Botetourt County witnessed what she said was some of the worst flooding she had seen there two weeks ago.

Both observations can be correct, as well as the fact that Roanoke is having a middling year for total rainfall, riding within an inch of normal precipitation.

It has been a year of streaky periods of rain and dryness in our region, teetering on the brink of saturation and widespread drought at different times, and crossing into extreme drought and flash flooding on a localized basis in a few spots.

The last couple of weeks have exemplified the year well. Three days totaling nearly 4 inches at Roanoke, and more than that at some other locations around, on Sept. 20-22. Then 10 totally dry days. And now, a week of wetness setting in.

A slow-moving closed low-pressure system, almost cut off from the upper-level wind flow, to the west will only drift eastward over the next few days.

Its counterclockwise flow will pump moisture into and over a slightly cooler air mass pushed against the mountains from the northeast by surface high pressure.