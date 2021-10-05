Weather Journal: Developing soggy week after dry spell exemplifies streaky year of rainfall

Someone in Craig County described it as some of the worst drought he had ever seen for the farms and fields there in July and August, and someone in northern Botetourt County witnessed what she said was some of the worst flooding she had seen there two weeks ago.
Both observations can be correct, as well as the fact that Roanoke is having a middling year for total rainfall, riding within an inch of normal precipitation.
It has been a year of streaky periods of rain and dryness in our region, teetering on the brink of saturation and widespread drought at different times, and crossing into extreme drought and flash flooding on a localized basis in a few spots.
The last couple of weeks have exemplified the year well. Three days totaling nearly 4 inches at Roanoke, and more than that at some other locations around, on Sept. 20-22. Then 10 totally dry days. And now, a week of wetness setting in.
A slow-moving closed low-pressure system, almost cut off from the upper-level wind flow, to the west will only drift eastward over the next few days.
Its counterclockwise flow will pump moisture into and over a slightly cooler air mass pushed against the mountains from the northeast by surface high pressure.
The result will be gloomy, drizzly, rainy days the remainder of the week into at least Saturday, with perhaps a heavier period of rain just ahead of the low as it gets closer on Thursday and Friday.
Totals for the week are likely to exceed 2 inches in many locations, and may top 4 in some spots.
Entering October, Roanoke had received 33.05 inches of rain for the year, or about 8/10 of an inch below normal.
It’s a far cry from a year ago, when there had already been 48.61 inches of rain by the start of October, already 7 inches above normal for an entire year, on the way to a record 62.65 inches of rain by Dec. 31.
When La Nina, the cooling of equatorial Pacific waters, set in last fall, it was generally expected, based on the region’s climatic history, that it would lead to a drier than normal winter.
But that didn’t happen. The 2020-21 winter ended up constantly soggy, often riding the line between cold rain, wintry mix and wet snow, with more than a foot of rain total, the wettest La Nina winter on record and 15th wettest overall in 110 years of data at Roanoke.
The southeast U.S. high pressure ridge often present in La Nina winters was there just enough to keep extremely cold Arctic air away, but not enough to entirely deflect wet storm systems.
The spring and summer showed more of the dryness that often happens in and shortly after La Nina patterns, but there were enough interruptions, including the effects of four tropical systems, to keep 2021 from lapsing into widespread high-end drought across our region.
La Nina appears to be returning for the 2021-22 cool season, so that would again suggest historic odds tilting toward a drier winter pattern. We can only wait and see if that actually follows suit.
Another thing that we are waiting to see is whether the twin peaks of 2018 and 2020 — Roanoke’s only two 60-plus inch rainfall years on record, going back to 1912, standing high above anything else — are aberrations or if they will soon repeat themselves, perhaps a signal of broader climate changes.
Barring something extraordinary and devastating, we are not headed for 60 inches of rainfall this year.
The overall atmospheric pattern for at least the first half of October does not appear to be one that will soothe those seeking out crisp fall weather. It suggests a broad jet stream dip in the western U.S., bringing cool air to that region, and a broad ridge over the eastern states, suggesting warmth.
That warmth, rather than being dry, is likely to be laced by periods of rainfall as moisture is lifted from the Gulf of Mexico by surface storm systems riding underneath broad high pressure aloft.
Streaky periods of wetness and dryness, with somewhat above normal temperatures, appear to be the rule as we start diving deeper into fall.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.