Weather Journal: Dry November a sharp contrast to a year ago for Roanoke region, little change in sight

The Thanksgiving turkey went down a little dry.
A year ago, we had just finished a soggy November on the way to record annual rainfall.
Today, we have finished a dry November on the way to what likely will be a below-normal rainfall year.
Roanoke closed out the month with less than an inch of rain, just 0.96, the 14th driest November in 110 years of records. By comparison, last November had 5.89 inches of rain, the eighth wettest November on record in the same time frame.
For the year, Roanoke has totaled 37.14 inches of rainfall, almost 22 inches less rain than had fallen through Nov. 30 a year ago. This year’s total to date isn’t excessively low, but given the weather patterns ahead, appears unlikely to reach the 42.82 that is the 1991-2020 climate normal for annual rainfall, and probably not even the 40-inch mark.
A year ago, December added more than 3.5 inches to the 59.02 inches through Nov. 30 for a record annual rainfall of 62.65 inches, topping by two-tenths of an inch what had fallen just two years prior in 2018, the first 60-inch rainfall year on record.
Though we are not yet in any kind of serious long-term drought in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, after a few decent rains pulled us from the brink of that in late summer, short-term dryness is becoming a growing problem with so many leaves having fallen and much vegetation having wilted for the winter.
This problem exploded into literal flames at Pilot Mountain State Park, 20 miles south of Virginia’s border with North Carolina, over the weekend. The popular state park with a familiar geographic landmark name-checked in “The Andy Griffith Show” as Mount Pilot erupted into a wildfire that has burned more than 1,000 acres.
Another, thus far smaller, fire broke out Monday near the New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia.
It is likely we will continue to see sporadic fires around the Appalachians for the next several days, especially after cold fronts pass to stir up the winds. Most of these type of fires have human-caused origins, so it would be a good time to avoid outdoor burning.
Thankfully, in our region, most forest wildfires spread through the surface vegetation and singe trunks rather than jump treetop to treetop, so they don't usually fully decimate forests. But there are exceptions if it gets dry enough, and any fire can threaten life and property.
There really is no prospect for significant rain through the rest of this week. The next chance may come toward the middle of next week, with low pressure moving across the central and eastern U.S. that might be able to tap a bit more Gulf of Mexico moisture than we’ve seen lately.
It’s way too early to get a fix on what this could mean. Some early iterations on forecast models have even put wintry precipitation in the mix — probably doubtful given timing that may have it arrive after a cold air boost is departing eastward.
The rather cold, dry days we have had in the latter half of November have been a result of a northwest-flow pattern that has brought repeated cold fronts across the eastern U.S.
Flow from the northwest moves over thousands of miles of continental land mass, passing very few large bodies of water. What little moisture it picks up from the Great Lakes gets lifted over the western side of the Appalachians, deposited as snow showers in the higher elevations and meager rain showers in lower areas, little of it crossing to us.
We are not seeing the kinds of weather patterns that would dig a trough into the South and lift Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, let alone one that can spin up an East Coast-hugging low that can keep pulling moisture in from the Atlantic.
The pattern over North America is evolving into one with strong high pressure over the central and western U.S. that will bring unseasonably warm, dry conditions to a large part of the country.
That high pressure will build eastward over us, occasionally snipped a bit by a cold front moving southeastward around it. So we can expect temperatures to average milder than normal, with occasional shots of fairly normal cold, through the first half of December, perhaps longer.
As we’ve discussed previously, La Nina conditions in the equatorial Pacific (colder than normal sea surface temperatures) lean toward milder, drier winters in our region historically, even more so when they repeat for a second year in a row, as is happening.
So the prospects are not good for getting a lot of soaking rain anytime soon.
After some recent years of having way too much soaking rain, that’s not entirely a bad thing. But it doesn’t need to get too carried away, lest we go into long-term drought for months and years.
1998 brought our wettest winter on record with more than 18 inches during a roaring El Nino, but 1999-2002 brought two waves of unprecedented drought that turned much of Carvins Cove into cracked mud.
Rainfall fortunes can turn quickly, perhaps even more extremely in a warming world.
For now, be sure to enjoy the dry days ahead for whatever fun or work you have to do outside, short of burning something. Even in a La Nina winter, a round of frigid cold, wintry precipitation or much-needed soaking rain could be around the corner.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.