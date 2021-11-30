Weather Journal: Dry November a sharp contrast to a year ago for Roanoke region, little change in sight

This problem exploded into literal flames at Pilot Mountain State Park, 20 miles south of Virginia’s border with North Carolina, over the weekend. The popular state park with a familiar geographic landmark name-checked in “The Andy Griffith Show” as Mount Pilot erupted into a wildfire that has burned more than 1,000 acres.

Another, thus far smaller, fire broke out Monday near the New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia.

It is likely we will continue to see sporadic fires around the Appalachians for the next several days, especially after cold fronts pass to stir up the winds. Most of these type of fires have human-caused origins, so it would be a good time to avoid outdoor burning.

Thankfully, in our region, most forest wildfires spread through the surface vegetation and singe trunks rather than jump treetop to treetop, so they don't usually fully decimate forests. But there are exceptions if it gets dry enough, and any fire can threaten life and property.

There really is no prospect for significant rain through the rest of this week. The next chance may come toward the middle of next week, with low pressure moving across the central and eastern U.S. that might be able to tap a bit more Gulf of Mexico moisture than we’ve seen lately.

