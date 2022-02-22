Weather Journal: Even with cold January, this winter among top few for 60-degree days

This winter has had its wild side, but more of it has presented a mild face.

Tuesday marked the 26th day of the 2021-22 winter with a high of 60 degrees or more in Roanoke, which is the most during winter in 20 years. Wednesday is likely to be the 27th, which would be the most in 75 years and tied for fourth most during winter across 110 years of local weather data.

After a cooler air mass wedged against the mountains and persistent rain keep Thursday struggling to make even 50, Friday has a good chance to become the 28th and final day with a high at or above 60 of this meteorological winter.

That would place this winter alone in fourth place for most 60-degree days, leaving it behind only 29 in 1932-33, 35 in 1929-30 and 36 in 1931-32. There will be no time left to catch those years, with colder weather arriving for the weekend and early next week, and meteorological winter ending on Monday.

For weather records, seasons are cut off evenly with months, with winter encompassing December, January and February. Winter continues on the calendar until the vernal equinox on March 20, but spring starts Tuesday for weather and climate data.

The 1931-32 winter leading the list of winters with days reaching 60 degrees or more is not surprising, given that it is still the runaway leader by a wide margin as warmest winter on record based on average temperature, even though three of Roanoke’s five warmest winters on record have occurred in the past 11 years, and five of the 11 warmest have occurred since 2000.

It is accurate based on data in this age of climate change concerns to say that milder winters have become more frequent locally, but the single warmest winter by almost 3 degrees over second-place 2011-12 and 2016-17 happened 90 years ago.

The current winter is in no danger of toppling or even challenging the leader, but based on average temperature, it’s still a mild one.

Through Monday, it averaged 41.1 degrees at Roanoke, tied for 15th warmest out of 110 winters. By contrast, 1931-32 averaged 46.1 degrees, 2011-12 and 2016-17 each averaged 43.2.

This winter probably does not enter the top 10 or fall below 20th warmest with the balance of warm and cold days ahead.

The mildness of this winter overall is ironic considering that it is also defined in many area residents’ perceptions by a 3-week icy snowpack that only slowly melted following a significant mid-January winter storm fusing 2 inches of sleet into an 8-inch snowpack.

The Jan. 16 winter storm would have been about a foot of snow if had not changed to sleet, but arguably, it had deeper and longer-lasting impact than a foot-deep snow would have as a snow-sleet mix that kept partially melting and refreezing into an icy shell.

Locally, the 2021-22 winter strongly resembles the 1999-2000 winter, which also had a mild December (not as warm this one), a cold January (not quite as cold as this one) and a mild February (a little warmer than this one) during a second consecutive year of La Nina, the cooling of sea surface temperatures near the equatorial Pacific often but not always linked to milder, drier winters in our region.

January 2000 started warm (73 on Jan. 3, compared to 75 on Jan. 1 this winter) and then had consistent cold and periodic snow from Jan. 14 to Feb. 10 (more like Jan. 3 to Feb. 14 this winter, but with a couple more breaks in the 50s). After that, it turned mild, as this one has for the latter half of February.

At Roanoke, the 1999-2000 winter totaled 10.6 inches, compared to 11.5 currently for 2021-22. The 1999-2000 winter averaged 40.3 degrees, a little colder than the current 41.1, but anything 40 degrees or higher can rightfully be called a “mild winter” locally in temperature, as that encompasses the top 39 of 110 seasons.

One takeaway from this season is that significant winter storms and periods of cold temperatures can occur even with a winter that is mild on average.

Consider the 2015-16 winter just six years ago, which averaged over 40 degrees, but also included snowstorms of 13 inches and 8 inches three weeks apart.

Or, the 2011-12 winter, already mentioned as tied for second warmest on record.

Ten years ago this past weekend, on Feb. 19, 2012, the region was walloped by 5 to 9 inches of wet snow. It was 64 degrees the day before it snowed, nearly 50 the day after and back in the 60s just two days after that.

It doesn’t take a whole cold season to make a memorable winter storm. Sometimes it doesn’t even take a cold atmospheric pattern. It just takes a window when factors line up in between warmer days.

A winter can be both wild and mild.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.