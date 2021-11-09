Weather Journal: Extreme cold not far away, and a look at snow prospects (guesses) for winter ahead

Virginia Tech recorded the lowest temperature in the “lower 48” on Sunday.
Not the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, but a sensor placed and maintained by Virginia Tech’s meteorology program in the Canaan Valley of West Virginia.
The sensor, listed as 5 miles east of Davis, West Virginia, recorded a low temperature of 7 degrees on Sunday, which was the coldest temperature reported in the contiguous 48 states, according to a daily statement issued at 1 a.m. Monday by a central office of the National Weather Service.
(Contiguous 48 states are the U.S. not including Alaska and Hawaii. We often say “lower 48” but that’s not really accurate, as the truly “lower” 48 would exclude Alaska and Maine and include Hawaii. Also it’s not really accurate to say “continental U.S.” since Alaska is part of the North American continent also. Alaska would almost always have the lowest national temperature for all 50 states.)
Virginia Tech professor Dave Carroll and students enrolled in his instrumentation field course the past several years have established several sensors at remote locations in the Appalachians, including at Bald Knob above Mountain Lake and Grayson Highlands State Park a mile high in elevation.
The Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge sensor is located in a “temperature sink” where, under certain clear, calm, low-humidity conditions, cold air drains downward into a protected valley and doesn’t readily drain out. So temperatures are excessively cold compared to surrounding locations.
Burkes Garden in Tazewell County is a somewhat similar location, though the numbers are usually even more extreme in Canaan Valley, owing partly to more northern latitude.
Both mornings this weekend, the low dipped into the single digits at the Canaan Valley station. On Saturday, the low of 9 was beat out by a site in Colorado, but the low of 7 on Sunday has apparently stood as the coldest anywhere in the 48 contiguous states.
Meanwhile, just 30 miles southwest, it was 19 at the weather’s service’s major climate station in Elkins, West Virginia — cold for November, but not extreme.
Roanoke recorded its first freezing temperature of the fall a week ago, on Nov. 3, at 32, and fell to as low as 28 on Friday morning. Blacksburg also had its first freeze a week ago at 29 and fell to as low as 23 on Saturday morning. It tied for Blacksburg's third latest first freeze of the fall, going back to 1893, and 28th latest for Roanoke, going back to 1912.
You can check up on the current conditions of any of Virginia Tech’s remote mountain weather stations at this web site: https://vtmountainstudies.wordpress.com/mountain-weather-stations/.
The winter ahead
The contest deadline has passed for sending your snowfall prediction picks, so the pressure is on to issue mine.
Looking at the weather pattern of recent months and the development of La Nina, there is little reason to not expect a winter a bit on the drier side, but probably not full-on drought.
And we appear to be in a fairly progressive alteration of warm spells and cold shots — currently warm after being cold over the weekend, headed for more cold by next week — that may well continue in a similar manner through much of winter.
La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of equatorial Pacific waters loosely linked to weather and climate patterns around the world, appears likely to stay on the weak side, which can allow a bit more wintry effects than a stronger spell of it. And there are often some short but sharp Arctic intrusions in a La Nina winter anyway — for instance, a really extreme one diving into the central U.S. and freezing Texas solid for several days during last year’s La Nina winter.
My projection begins by expecting overall less precipitation than a year ago with slightly above normal temperatures, but, perhaps a bit unscientifically, the feeling that since we haven’t had a widespread 6-plus inch type snowstorm in our region since Dec. 9, 2018, we’re due for something along the lines of 6 to 10 inches. (Strongly doubting a foot-plus event this winter.)
I’m going for 14 inches of snow at Roanoke and 22 at Blacksburg. That would be 8 and 14, respectively in nickel-and-dime events without the single bigger storm, which I’m betting on adding 6 and 8 to those totals — probably late in the season.
As for the date of first 1-inch snow, I’ve often guessed Christmas, and that would have been perfect last year. But I think it’ll be a little earlier this winter, so Dec. 18 for Roanoke and Dec. 11 for Blacksburg seem like pretty good guesses.
And that’s what those are, shot-in-the-dark guesses. We’ve had really snowy winters get a late start and really mild ones drop some early-season snowfall.
For Roanoke, the 14-inch guess gets pretty close to what is now considered “climate normal” for the season based on the 1991-2020 period, which is 14.8 inches.
Losing the 1980s, with some big snow years, and adding the 2010s, with decent but not extreme snow, dropped the norm some. But the recent 30-year period is really most sandbagged by the 1997-2009 “snow drought.” The last dozen years have been snowier than the dozen before.
Blacksburg’s climate normal is 24.7 inches, not having changed much. Blacksburg almost always gets at least a few more inches than Roanoke, but there were some years during the “snow drought” that Blacksburg got dramatically more, with borderline-temperature or northwest-flow events that would rain or flurry on Roanoke.
Generally, when we have big storms, the snowfall gap between Roanoke and Blacksburg is narrower than it is when there are several small to medium events.
Soon, I plan to take a deep dive into both recalling and ranking recent winters, and looking at where we may be going with winter in broader climatic trends. It’s pretty complicated.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.