Weather Journal: Extreme cold not far away, and a look at snow prospects (guesses) for winter ahead

Looking at the weather pattern of recent months and the development of La Nina, there is little reason to not expect a winter a bit on the drier side, but probably not full-on drought.

And we appear to be in a fairly progressive alteration of warm spells and cold shots — currently warm after being cold over the weekend, headed for more cold by next week — that may well continue in a similar manner through much of winter.

La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of equatorial Pacific waters loosely linked to weather and climate patterns around the world, appears likely to stay on the weak side, which can allow a bit more wintry effects than a stronger spell of it. And there are often some short but sharp Arctic intrusions in a La Nina winter anyway — for instance, a really extreme one diving into the central U.S. and freezing Texas solid for several days during last year’s La Nina winter.

My projection begins by expecting overall less precipitation than a year ago with slightly above normal temperatures, but, perhaps a bit unscientifically, the feeling that since we haven’t had a widespread 6-plus inch type snowstorm in our region since Dec. 9, 2018, we’re due for something along the lines of 6 to 10 inches. (Strongly doubting a foot-plus event this winter.)