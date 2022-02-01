Weather Journal: February looks to be more like a cold January than a warm December, at least first couple weeks

December was warm. January was cold. February will break the tie.

As the groundhog awakens to see or not see a shadow on this Wednesday, we will arise briefly from weeks of mostly cold weather and occasional bouts or brushes with snow for a brief surge of milder temperatures and rain on Thursday and early Friday that will eat a lot of the remaining snow cover in and around parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Beyond that, there are questions about how February will go, but it is now pretty obvious that February turning into a sequel of our warm December is not going to transpire, at least through Valentine’s Day. This looked quite possible several days ago, but the atmospheric furniture has been moved around some.

There are too many cold air masses poised to be propelled southeastward by high pressure over western North America, and no dominating southeast U.S. ridge to deflect them, like we often see in a La Nina winter.

So February will not be the opening round of an early spring, but will it be the continuation of a winter that, if it were like January or even a little snowier or colder, could be a pretty memorable one? Or will winter lose steam about halfway through February after a few mostly dry cold shots?

It’s difficult to say that now, as lengthy extreme cold does not look to be on tap for our region, but rather seasonable to slightly below normal temperatures. It will all come down to how a series of upper-level shortwaves play out as they zip across the country.

Dig one or two deeply to the south, or combine forces of a couple moving parallel in the northern and southern branches of the jet stream, and there might be some big plops of snow (or possibly a damaging ice storm) that would carry the 2021-22 winter as a whole to another level of memorability we haven’t seen in a while.

The first chance of having our next round of wintry precipitation may occur as early as Sunday or Monday.

The experience of January, while generally cold for everyone, varies around our region with regard to snowfall.

We’ve all had one significant winter storm, on Jan. 16, slapping everyone in a 50-mile radius of Roanoke with 5 to 9 inches of snow and sleet. As all snow, it would have been around a foot, and its overall impact was similar to a foot-deep snowfall, as anyone shoveling the wet sand-like aftermath could attest.

Many of us with property shaded by terrain or trees still have quite a bit of that one left, an inches-deep crusty glacier yet to melt away over 2 weeks later.

Almost everyone in that same radius got a decent snowfall out of the Jan. 3 storm, 2 to 6 inches, with a few larger amounts, hours after temperatures in the 60s. But a few spots, like lower parts of Salem, changed from rain to snow late and/or missed the heaviest bands, and got less.

Last Friday, most locations in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys got at least an inch, and some in higher elevations west and south of Roanoke got as much as 6 inches.

But, owing to elevation differences, borderline temperatures to start and uneven banding as an upper-level low passed over, some areas, like Salem again, some lower parts of Roanoke, an area just north of Roanoke, and even part of the New River Valley, tallied less than an inch.

Officially, as measured at the WDBJ (Channel 7) studio near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport where most other weather data is recorded automatically, it was a 1.1-inch snow for Roanoke. Blacksburg, officially at the National Weather Service office, got an inch between the storm system and early-morning upslope snow bands behind it.

And there was a system on Jan. 7 that left 1-3 inches on many west and northwest of Roanoke, and in higher elevations, but didn’t collect much in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley (yes, including Salem again!) or points east and southeast.

If you’re somewhere in our region that got near the top amounts of all four storms, you’re already over 20 inches for the season. If you only got the biggest one and not much in the other three (looking at you, lower parts of Salem), your total is still under 10 inches.

Roanoke, officially, is at 11.1 inches, about 4 inches above normal through the end of January, and Blacksburg at 12.1, within a fraction of an inch of normal in that same time frame.

Roanoke’s seasonal norm of 14.8 inches, based on 1991-2020 data, would not take any epic blizzards to reach or exceed. Blacksburg’s 25.1-inch normal will take a bit more work, but sometimes March is an overtime period for the meteorological winter of December though February, so still a long way to go.

One area where February appears unlikely to level the score is in average temperature for the entire meteorological winter. That’s because, while January was below normal in temperature, December was so warm compared to normal it would take some pretty extreme cold for several days in February to pull the season as a whole back to near normal.

Roanoke’s January averaged 3.4 degrees below normal, 34.5, the coldest January in four years. December, however, averaged 7.3 degrees above normal, at 48.2, the second warmest December on record with data starting in 1912.

Having a winter averaging above normal in both temperature and snowfall, not as contradictory as it sounds and not unprecedented, is well within reach at this point with a couple of medium snowfalls and no long stretches of single digits and teens.

So this is where we are entering February, with a winter much more fearsome than appeared possible as we entered January, but one that hasn’t done enough yet widely enough across our region to qualify for hall of fame consideration.

