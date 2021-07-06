Weather Journal: First half of 2021 blessedly ho-hum for Roanoke region's weather

This has been the year when Texas froze solid and the Pacific Northwest fried to a crisp.
But halfway through 2021, nothing close to either of those extremes has happened on a widespread basis across the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Let’s count our blessings, while fully realizing that there’s a lot of time left in this year for something to go haywire with our weather.
It doesn’t look like that will happen soon.
Tropical Storm Elsa is getting bounced mostly east of our region by an approaching cold front and upper-level trough. Effects appear likely to be minimal for us. Beware of it, though, if traveling east or southeast toward the coast.
Meanwhile, the high-pressure “heat dome” is continuing to reset in the West. That’s very bad news for a large region that has suffered extreme heat, drought and wildfires, but that high-pressure system position will drive cold fronts southeast toward us from time to time.
Sure, we’ll have periods of the typical July hot and sticky weather, and some showers and storms increasing by late week. But nothing extraordinary on either count, at least for the next seven to 10 days.
The second half of 2021 did begin with some streaks of heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, one of which happened to go right across Blacksburg.
Blacksburg recorded 3.56 inches of rain over those two days, more than half of it an hour on Thursday evening. The rain put Stroubles Creek out of its bank and flooded some buildings on the Virginia Tech campus and businesses downtown.
But the streaky rain late last week underscored what has been a theme of 2021 weather in our region so far: localized problems, not widespread ones.
Scattered wind damage with storms on June 13. Some big hail piling up in part of Floyd County on April 9, and in Carroll County on March 27. A whole slew of borderline-temperature winter storms with ice bending the trees or snow covering the roads in one place, not much of either a few miles away.
To date in 2021, the weather event that had the most widespread impact was probably the Feb. 13 ice storm, which knocked out power for most of Floyd County and a few thousand in the New River Valley.
But that same event was a 33-degree rain in much of Roanoke and provided very light amounts to the north of the city.
Winter had lots of borderline, nuisance mixed-precipitation events, but no major widespread winter storms and really only one — 3-6 inches of snow on Jan. 30-31 — that spread wintry impacts pretty evenly across our region. A week later, a dry slot cut Roanoke almost entirely out of a similar 3- to 6-inch snow.
The blast of extreme cold that shut down Texas’ power grid in February stayed west of the Appalachians, missing our region.
After a fairly wet winter, the region teetered on the edge of significant drought through the spring, but rounds of rain in June have helped alleviate that in most places.
Roanoke’s rain total of 19.81 inches through June 30 is very near the median — ranked 56th out of 110 — historically, and the driest first half of a year since 2014.
The average temperature of 54.2 for the first half of the year ranks among the top third of warmest years since 1912 — most do these days, 2014 being the only year since 2000 ranking in the coolest third — but it is the coolest January-June period in five years.
The weather so far in 2021 has been making headlines in many other regions, but it has been nothing remarkable in our backyard.
But remarks about 2021 weather locally may be different in another six months.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
