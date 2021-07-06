Weather Journal: First half of 2021 blessedly ho-hum for Roanoke region's weather

This has been the year when Texas froze solid and the Pacific Northwest fried to a crisp.

But halfway through 2021, nothing close to either of those extremes has happened on a widespread basis across the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Let’s count our blessings, while fully realizing that there’s a lot of time left in this year for something to go haywire with our weather.

It doesn’t look like that will happen soon.

Tropical Storm Elsa is getting bounced mostly east of our region by an approaching cold front and upper-level trough. Effects appear likely to be minimal for us. Beware of it, though, if traveling east or southeast toward the coast.

Meanwhile, the high-pressure “heat dome” is continuing to reset in the West. That’s very bad news for a large region that has suffered extreme heat, drought and wildfires, but that high-pressure system position will drive cold fronts southeast toward us from time to time.

Sure, we’ll have periods of the typical July hot and sticky weather, and some showers and storms increasing by late week. But nothing extraordinary on either count, at least for the next seven to 10 days.