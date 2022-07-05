Weather Journal: First half of 2022 has been a little warm and dry in Roanoke area

We’re already halfway through another year.

Weather in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys has not presented too much all that extraordinary in the first half of 2022, but has tilted a bit warm and dry on the whole.

The highlights have been two to three weeks of slow-melting snow and ice from the Jan. 16 winter storm and thousands knocked without power on June 17 by what was sort of a “phantom derecho.”

We’ve had lots of back and forth with temperatures, some oddly late snow and sleet mix in April and some unseasonably early pushes into the mid 90s in June, but so far we've avoided long-persisting extreme weather patterns that have gripped some other parts of the nation

Nevertheless, there are some themes that have emerged in 2022 weather, locally, regionally and even nationally that are worth keeping an eye on as we move into the second half of the year.

Dryness

Much of our region entered July some 1 to 3 inches below normal in rainfall for the first half of 2022.

The U.S. Drought monitor currently rates most of the area from Roanoke southward as “abnormally dry,” a preliminary stage of drought. We are on the northern edge of a much broader drought, as nearly all of the Carolinas and Georgia are at least “abnormally dry” with large swaths of moderate to severe drought, the second and third levels of the five-stage drought rating.

June was very dry across many parts of our area that didn’t luck into a couple of torrential afternoon thunderstorms, as Blacksburg was over 3 inches below normal with barely an inch and a half of rain for the month and Roanoke was more than 2 ½ inches below a 5.21-inch June norm.

True to form, the Roanoke airport gauge got over an inch in a Saturday downpour that was much less in many other places even just a few miles away.

After record wet years locally in 2018 and 2020, much of the last three-quarters of 2021 and now the first half of 2022 have teetered toward the dry side of the ledger in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys without plunging into full-fledged drought.

The latter half of summer and fall often tend to be “feast or famine” for rainfall locally. We’ll see if one of those extremes takes hold to either pull us out of long-term dryness or push us the rest of the way into the drought our southern neighbors and, more extremely, much of the West are experiencing.

‘Ring of Fire’ pattern

The dominant weather pattern for June featured hot, dry high pressure setting up 500 to 1,000 miles west of us, occasionally expanding over us for periods of above-normal heat, but also keeping us on the east side of the circulation for periods of storms moving in from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.

This pattern reached a previous peak June 13-17 when Roanoke had highs 93 to 96 on five consecutive days and clusters of thunderstorms moved across the region on occasion, the last one on June 17 sweeping gusty outflow winds through that knocked thousands without power, some for up to three days. I’ve been calling it the “phantom derecho” because it caused fairly widespread tree limb and power line damage even though it appears much of the winds were either sub-severe or near the lower end of the severe level (58 mph gusts).

The "Ring of Fire" is actually building back similar to that this week, with high temperatures expected to soar above 100 in the south-central U.S. while clusters of storms move around it from the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest across the Ohio Valley toward us.

We’ll see hot highs above 90 and occasional rumbles, downpours and gusts. Like the last time, our sticky-stormy pattern promises to break with a stronger cold front by the weekend, but the trend so far this summer suggests the “Ring of Fire” will be build back again later in summer.

La Nina / tropical season

There are strong indications at this point that La Nina, the irregularly recurring cycle of cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, is back for a third consecutive go-round as we move into the latter half of 2022.

This generally favors a bit more chance of hot patterns in summer for our region, a somewhat drier than normal pattern for our region in the cooler seasons, and an enhanced tropical season in the Atlantic. We’ve already had three named storms in the Atlantic, though none of have been consequential — unless you count July 4 flooding in Myrtle Beach from some lingering effects of what was briefly Tropical Storm Colin.

The one thing that could pull us out of dryness quickly, and even send us over to the waterlogged side, is the influence of one or more tropical systems carrying torrential rain after moving inland.

While the Atlantic tropical season is predicted to be very active by just about any reliable source, there simply is no way weeks ahead of time to know how that translates to specific tracks that could affect any particular part of the U.S. coastline or, after landfall, our region.

A third year of La Nina also isn’t what snow fans want to hear, but we’ll cross that bridge later.

Another warmest year?

It is statistically remarkable that Roanoke’s last three years have each averaged exactly the same in temperature — 59.5 degrees — with that mark being tied with 2012 for either first or second warmest on record, depending on whether or not 1931’s 59.7-degree average with 18 missing days of data is allowed to count.

Either way, it does fit global and national trends toward warmer average temperatures attributed to changing climate from excess greenhouse gases. Since the warmer local averages are driven more by overnight lows than afternoon highs, higher dew points from air circulated off warmer oceans and more localized urban heat island warming related to changing land use from rural to urban around the official temperature sensor in recent decades likely both play a role.

The first half of 2022 has averaged 55.2 degrees, which is the 10th warmest Jan. 1-June 30 period on record since 1912, almost 2 degrees behind the warmest first half of the year in 2012.

At first blush that would seem to not be on the pace for another warmest year on record locally, but it is only a tenth of a degree behind 2019 and 2020 while being a full degree warmer than 2021, three years that are tied with 2012 at 59.5 for the year.

Muggy late summer and fall nights have seemed to give the annual average a boost in recent years.

Cooler short-term patterns could always stymie this year’s climb toward another warmest year on record, but having the heat dome drift eastward and park over us for much of August and September, or having repeated sticky nights from tropical activity reaching our region, could just as easily push Roanoke's mean temperature closer to what would be the first 60-degree annual average on record.

That would be one way a pretty unremarkable weather year locally could make a lasting mark.

