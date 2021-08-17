Weather Journal: Fred latest of 9 tropical systems to affect Roanoke area in 2 years

If it seems like we’ve dealt with a lot of tropical systems the last couple of years, well, we have.
Tropical Storm Fred, which made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday, is the ninth tropical system in two years to directly affect the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Last year brought us Bertha, Isaias, Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta and Zeta, totaling almost 9 inches of rain, helping make 2020 Roanoke’s wettest year on record with over 62 inches of rain.
Fred is not our region’s first tango with a tropical system this year. The remnant circulation of Tropical Storm Elsa swung a band of rain across our region somewhat surprisingly on July 8, dumping 0.65 inch quickly at Roanoke, with some reports of up to 2 inches.
At this writing on Tuesday, the circulation center of what had been Tropical Storm Fred was tracking up the Appalachians, expected to spread rain over much of western Virginia overnight and in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday.
It appeared as of late Tuesday afternoon that the most concentrated heavy rain would track along and west of Interstate 77, with squally, intermittent rain eastward along the Blue Ridge, into the Roanoke Valley and the western Piedmont. Some of that did in fact move northward in the mid to late afternoon on Tuesday.
The speed of the system and preceding dryness seemed likely to preclude widespread flooding, but a flash flood watch was issued southwest of Roanoke for the potential of localized downpours capable of flooding streets and small streams.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches appeared likely from Roanoke and the Blue Ridge westward, with some spots possibly getting over 4 inches in heavier downpours.
There was also some risk of isolated tornadoes and localized strong downdraft gusts in a few of the squalls over western North Carolina and into Southwest Virginia. There were several reports of tornadoes and damage in the western Carolinas on Tuesday. A few tornado warnings were issued for counties south of Roanoke near the North Carolina state line, but as of 5 p.m. there were no confirmed reports of tornadoes or tornado-like damage in Virginia.
By sunrise Wednesday, most of Fred’s effects will be north of our region, though some showers could linger into midday.
Southwest Virginia has a long history of tropical system effects, ranging from minimal to catastrophic. We are often affected by systems that make landfall in the central and eastern Gulf and along the East Coast from the Carolinas to Florida.
Most years have one or two entanglements with tropical system remnants. Seven, as happened last year, is extraordinarily busy, possibly the busiest year we’ve ever had for tropical remnants, but of course somewhat understandable given an Atlantic tropical season with a record 30 named storms.
Blessedly, none of last year’s seven tropical systems produced anything remotely disastrous in our region. The first three, Bertha, Laura and Isaias, combined for less than an inch of rain total in Roanoke. Bertha, a tropical storm from the Atlantic in late May, brought heavier rain to the west of the Roanoke, and Isaias, a hurricane that came ashore in North Carolina, brought heavier rain to the east.
Laura was a Category 4 storm in Louisiana in late August but had mostly dried up before reaching us. Roanoke got just 0.08 inch of rain from Laura.
The final four systems, Sally, Beta, Delta and Zeta, each dumped mostly 1-3-inch amounts on our region evenly spaced from mid September to late October, with only very minor, localized flooding.
Hopefully, as you are reading this on Wednesday morning, Fred has joined the list of tamer tropical systems for our region, with potentially helpful rainfall in many locations that remain dry and missed the weekend’s streaky downpours.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .