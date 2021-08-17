Weather Journal: Fred latest of 9 tropical systems to affect Roanoke area in 2 years

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches appeared likely from Roanoke and the Blue Ridge westward, with some spots possibly getting over 4 inches in heavier downpours.

There was also some risk of isolated tornadoes and localized strong downdraft gusts in a few of the squalls over western North Carolina and into Southwest Virginia. There were several reports of tornadoes and damage in the western Carolinas on Tuesday. A few tornado warnings were issued for counties south of Roanoke near the North Carolina state line, but as of 5 p.m. there were no confirmed reports of tornadoes or tornado-like damage in Virginia.

By sunrise Wednesday, most of Fred’s effects will be north of our region, though some showers could linger into midday.

Southwest Virginia has a long history of tropical system effects, ranging from minimal to catastrophic. We are often affected by systems that make landfall in the central and eastern Gulf and along the East Coast from the Carolinas to Florida.

Most years have one or two entanglements with tropical system remnants. Seven, as happened last year, is extraordinarily busy, possibly the busiest year we’ve ever had for tropical remnants, but of course somewhat understandable given an Atlantic tropical season with a record 30 named storms.