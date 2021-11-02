Weather Journal: Frosty mornings, hint of snow arrive after warmest October in 37 years (UPDATED)

UPDATE 8:50 AM, 11/3/2021: Blacksburg experienced its first freeze of the 2021 fall season on this Wednesday morning, dropping to at least 29, the third latest first fall freeze on record. Roanoke appears to have narrowly dodged its first freeze of the season with a low of 33. Both locations and everywhere around in the region will likely see more freezing temperatures into the weekend. The chance of snow for our region will be minimal and apparently limited to Thursday morning, with better chances to the south of Roanoke. Little or no accumulation is expected. The best chance of seeing a little white will be at elevations above 3,000 feet near the North Carolina line -- Mount Rogers-Grayson Highlands area, for example. This will be out of the way by Thursday night and Friday morning (clarifying text below mentioning Friday morning as the best snow chance, based on earlier data before the Tuesday writing of this weather column). A gradual warmup back to 60s highs/40s lows is expected early next week. END UPDATE