Weather Journal: Frosty mornings, hint of snow arrive after warmest October in 37 years (UPDATED)

UPDATE 8:50 AM, 11/3/2021: Blacksburg experienced its first freeze of the 2021 fall season on this Wednesday morning, dropping to at least 29, the third latest first fall freeze on record. Roanoke appears to have narrowly dodged its first freeze of the season with a low of 33. Both locations and everywhere around in the region will likely see more freezing temperatures into the weekend. The chance of snow for our region will be minimal and apparently limited to Thursday morning, with better chances to the south of Roanoke. Little or no accumulation is expected. The best chance of seeing a little white will be at elevations above 3,000 feet near the North Carolina line -- Mount Rogers-Grayson Highlands area, for example. This will be out of the way by Thursday night and Friday morning (clarifying text below mentioning Friday morning as the best snow chance, based on earlier data before the Tuesday writing of this weather column). A gradual warmup back to 60s highs/40s lows is expected early next week. END UPDATE
We haven’t even had teeth-chattering mornings and we’re already talking about snow.
It may end up being just that, talk, but it does signal that the chilly mornings we expect of fall are finally arriving, a bit tardy.
Wednesday morning will likely dawn as the coldest morning so far this fall, with near to below freezing temperatures in much of Western Virginia.
All of October passed without it getting lower than 44 in Roanoke and 38 in Blacksburg, the warmest minimum temperatures on record for that month at both locations. It was the warmest October by average temperature in 37 years.
The cold air is arriving just in time, perhaps, to interact with a little bit of moisture on Thursday and Friday.
A couple of waves of low-pressure moving along to our south may provide just enough lift and moisture for precipitation. With temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s, it may be marginally cold enough for some of that precipitation to reach the surface as snow, especially in higher elevations.
Even into the lower elevations, like the Roanoke Valley and areas east of the Blue Ridge, it is not out of the question that, especially by Friday morning, some wet snowflakes could fall.
Chances for precipitation appear to be somewhat better south of Roanoke, with the mountains of North Carolina likely getting the most snow.
Everything about this snow chance is marginal, so don’t go planning any off-days from school.
Grayson County, with much 3,000- to 5,000-foot terrain and a little more to the south in somewhat deeper moisture, would have the best chance of delays.
In the bigger picture, perhaps the more important matter is that we’re finally going to have a series of days cold enough to finally close the book on any remnants of growing season, and get on in full with what has been a slow-developing autumn.
Widespread frost appears likely to develop this coming weekend with clear, calm nights, and at- or below-freezing temperatures in most locations around our region.
Wednesday morning’s lows or this weekend’s low will likely head off any chance of setting records for latest first freeze of fall, which is Nov. 9 in 2004 at Blacksburg and Nov. 19 in 2002 at Roanoke.
This cold shot, while below early November norms, isn’t exceptional for this time of year, but will feel like a shock to the system after what was the warmest October since 1984.
October finished as Roanoke’s third warmest on record, going back to 1912, averaging 64.1 degrees, trailing only 66.1 in 1919 and 64.3 in 1984. It was a warmer October on average in Roanoke than 1941 or 2019, each of which had multiple days above 90 and nearly hit 100.
It was Blacksburg’s fourth warmest, going back to 1893, at 59.5 degrees, trailing 62 in 1919, 60.4 in 1984 and 59.8 in 1941.
October’s warmth wasn’t really about summer hanging on too long or having a relapse of summer. It never got above 86 at Roanoke, with seven days topping 80, a bit sticky but not particularly extreme. Blacksburg topped 80 just once.
Rather, it just didn’t get cold.
The weather pattern did not deliver the kind of cold, dry shots from Canada or the Arctic that get our temperatures frosty in October.
Without early-season air masses from the northern latitudes to flush the atmosphere out, we’re left with the lingering higher dew point issues that have made summer nights substantially warmer in recent years, likely linked to larger scale climate change.
Late September and early October of 2020 had such cold air shots early in the fall. This one did not.
Though leaf-changing is not solely based on temperature, but also on length and intensity of sunlight as days shorten, that is part of why we are just now getting to the peak of fall color in the immediate Roanoke area, a little later than would be expected historically.
This brief morsel of winterlike temperatures is not that season setting in, or a sudden flip from summer to winter, skipping fall in between. We’ll warm back up next week, and perhaps take another cold shot after that.
Still time to enter snowfall contest
You still have time to cast a ballot — not in Tuesday’s statewide elections, but rather in the Weather Journal snowfall prediction contest.
Attached is a graphic explaining how to enter the contest, returning for its 13th season after a 2020-21 hiatus. The deadline for entries in midnight Monday, a full week before the “season” begins on Nov. 15.
Over the years, for reasons not always directly related to weather or my choice, the “season” for the snowfall contest has fluctuated its starting and ending dates.
Nov. 15-April 15 seems to be best, as it captures all but a tiny number of snowfall events our region has had historically. Taking snowfall contest entries in early October or announcing a snowfall contest winner in mid-May doesn’t feel right, but neither does cutting off a Thanksgiving coating or the infrequent early April slushy plop from the totals.
A reminder that if by some fluke Blacksburg or Roanoke gets measurable snow this week — very unlikely — it won’t count toward the season totals for the contest, and getting an inch wouldn’t count as the first snow date. Nov. 15 to April 15 is the season.
Anything prior is preseason and doesn’t count on the record, just like in sports leagues.
