Weather Journal: Frosty mornings, hint of snow arrive after warmest October in 37 years

We haven’t even had teeth-chattering mornings and we’re already talking about snow.

It may end up being just that, talk, but it does signal that the chilly mornings we expect of fall are finally arriving, a bit tardy.

Wednesday morning will likely dawn as the coldest morning so far this fall, with near to below freezing temperatures in much of Western Virginia.

All of October passed without it getting lower than 44 in Roanoke and 38 in Blacksburg, the warmest minimum temperatures on record for that month at both locations. It was the warmest October by average temperature in 37 years.

The cold air is arriving just in time, perhaps, to interact with a little bit of moisture on Thursday and Friday.

A couple of waves of low-pressure moving along to our south may provide just enough lift and moisture for precipitation. With temperatures hovering in the 30s and 40s, it may be marginally cold enough for some of that precipitation to reach the surface as snow, especially in higher elevations.

Even into the lower elevations, like the Roanoke Valley and areas east of the Blue Ridge, it is not out of the question that, especially by Friday morning, some wet snowflakes could fall.