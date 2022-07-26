Weather Journal: Future FloydFest site may be even cooler than current one, and perhaps not quite as soggy

All these years, FloydFest has gotten away with not being called “PatrickFest” despite its location just over the line in Patrick County.

Floyd is apparently a state of mind as much as it is a physical location. It certainly can be a state of weather apart from many of its neighbors in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The music festival is taking care of its locality labeling problem with plans to move to the interior of northern Floyd County near Check, with one more festival happening this week from Wednesday to Sunday high atop the mountain it has occupied the past 20 years along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Rocky Knob.

(This week’s weather: Sticky with periods of showers and storms — perhaps a fitting way to send the old site out.)

Whatever the move may mean for the festival’s new or current neighbors, positively or negatively, it will mean some subtle changes in the microclimate festival-goers experience. Examining those changes gives us a chance to look at some of the unique quirks of Floyd County weather in more detail.

Longtime Roanoke Times music writer Tad Dickens, now also our newspaper’s features editor, describes typical FloydFest weather like this: “Nights and mornings are generally cool, while afternoons can be blistering.”

“Blistering” is relative, as, from a Roanoke perspective, Floyd County is thought of as a place that is cool by comparison (talking weather here, though some would say it goes for other things).

In winter, Floyd County and adjacent areas like Bent Mountain in Roanoke County are where the snow is sticking or the ice is freezing when it’s 34 and rain down in the valley. In summer, it’s where it’s 10 to 15 degrees cooler when the temperature climbs into the 90s in the city.

The reason that Floyd County stays cooler than the Roanoke Valley most of the time is primarily about elevation.

Most of Floyd County is 2,000 to 3,000 feet above sea level, whereas the urban floor of the Roanoke Valley is mostly between 900 and 1,200 feet.

The Blue Ridge is more like a plateau south of Roanoke, with a wide expanse of similar elevation, rolling terrain spreading west from the edge of the Blue Ridge across much of Floyd County.

This differs from the knife’s edge one can experience in some places driving along the Blue Ridge Parkway north of Roanoke toward the Peaks of Otter, able to see off both sides of the ridge left to right.

FloydFest has spent the last two decades at a spectacular high point along the eastern edge of the Blue Ridge.

Next year, if all goes as planned, it will be moving more in the middle of the plateau, into a pasture-like setting.

In the process, FloydFest will lose about 1,000 feet of elevation, going from about 3,500 feet above sea level near Rocky Knob now to 2,500 at Check.

That elevation loss doesn’t necessarily mean the festival will suddenly get a lot hotter. We’ll get back to that.

The most striking microclimate change will be that the festival will no longer be right at the razor’s edge of upslope flow and differential heating as it is currently. And that may mean less propensity for sudden torrential downpours, deeply rooted in the FloydFest experience.

“Last year’s FloydFest Saturday — July 24 — was a gorgeous day,” Dickens recalls “But sometime early evening, rain started coming down. I mean really coming down. I was near the Throwdown Stage with its huge, half-shell covering that had provided shade at crucial points in the weekend. It was packed as we watched the wet stuff fall in curtains from the stage cover’s rim, a gathering puddle creeping closer to stuff that was plugged in.

“Some of us standing underneath reminisced about another deluge, from the 2013 festival. It flooded the site and surrounding areas — including parking lots — during most of that year’s Saturday festivities. It was a muddy mess at that FloydFest, with lots of stuck cars and unprepared patrons complaining about it all.”

Moist easterly to southeasterly winds are often lifted along the higher terrain of the Blue Ridge and squeezed out as copious rainfall.

Differential heating refers to the contrast in temperature between ridge and valley elevations that can create a boundary along which there is sufficient lift for convection to occur more rapidly, producing showers and storms. There is almost 2,000 feet of relief between the tallest ridgetops around Rocky Knob and the valley just east.

These factors combine to focus more potential for both sudden downpours and lingering rain at the current FloydFest site than will be the case a little farther away from the front edge of the Blue Ridge at Check.

This doesn’t mean it’s always going to be dry every festival or there never will be sudden downpours again. Isolated, almost random downpours are just a summer thing around here, and Check is still close enough to the eastern edge of the Blue Ridge to be affected by upslope flow.

But consider that the nearest official rain gauge to the new FloydFest site, at Copper Hill, had less than three-quarters of an inch during the 2013 quagmire. Meadows of Dan, 7 miles down the road from the current FloydFest site, tallied over 3.5 inches of rain.

That could be a noticeable difference in the new site’s favor.

As for those cool summer mornings that often greet FloydFest campers — maybe not so much in this week’s humidity — those won’t be going away with the move.

The Check area has some geographical things going on that create a temperature sink sort of situation that can trap cooler air, especially on calm, clear mornings.

The Check-Copper Hill area along 221 has taller mountains east and west and gently slopes down southward from Bent Mountain toward the Floyd area. When it is clear and calm, colder air sinks toward the lower areas and becomes partially trapped.

While not as extreme as somewhere like Canaan Valley, West Virginia, which sometimes has near-freezing mornings in midsummer, or the crater-like Burkes Garden in Tazewell County, the more subtle temperature sink has been noticeable from weather observations.

Copper Hill’s temperature station has had some surprisingly cold readings in winter below the zero mark, often challenging and sometimes beating out Burkes Garden. In 2019, Copper Hill recorded a lowest temperature of -5, compared to -2 at Burkes Garden.

Our region experienced major Arctic outbreaks in February in 2014 and 2015. Copper Hill bottomed out at -8 and -9, while Burkes Garden fell to -10 both times. Copper Hill can definitely be in the same league as Burkes Garden.

But FloydFest doesn’t happen in winter, and the relevant comparison is to its current location for late July.

Comparing Copper Hill’s lowest temperature from July 20 to July 31 each of the past eight years to those for Meadows of Dan (spotty records before 2014), less than 500 feet lower than the traditional FloydFest site and only about 7 miles south, shows Copper Hill cooler six times, Meadows of Dan cooler once, and tied once.

Most late July periods when FloydFest happens, those lows are in the 50s at Copper Hill, as low as 50 on the button in 2014.

The comparison isn’t perfect, but there’s every reason to think the mornings will continue to be just as cool at the new site, if not a hair cooler, whether or not the new site is as cool in other ways.

