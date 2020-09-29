Weather Journal: Good mix of weather for fall colors to start popping

Whatever troublesome things 2020 has otherwise been, it’s setting up to be just about perfect for an autumn foliage show in the Appalachians.
Another shot of chilly air is on the way for the latter part of the week that should really get the leaves turning, as has already started to be seen in higher elevations and some regions north and west of us.
The month of September, unlike those in many recent years, has not had summer heat and/or tropical stickiness hanging on without cessation. Monday’s high of 80 was Roanoke’s first time to reach that mark since it was 88 on Sept. 11 and summer gave up the ghost in the days following.
We have had ample rain periodically, with dry days in between, avoiding leaf-withering drought and excessively waterlogged, moldy foliage.
And we had that period of chilly mornings and mild afternoons in the middle of the month, the earliest such cold period since 2000, that will be replicated and perhaps slightly exceeded as we enter October.
Saturday will provide a stark comparison with Oct. 3 from a year ago.
On Oct. 3, 2019, Roanoke hit 98 degrees, the hottest October temperature since an almost identical weather pattern in 1941 pushed it to 99 on Oct. 6. Blacksburg’s 94-degree high on Oct. 3 a year ago remains the hottest October temperature on record, going all the way back to 1893, beating out 91 from 1941.
On this Oct. 3, there may be some scattered frost in outlying areas as lows dip into the 30s, no warmer than the lower 40s even in the urban parts of the Roanoke Valley. Highs will top out in the 60s, likely staying below even the low temperatures nearer 70 degrees on the same date a year ago.
Biologists can go into greater detail about the mechanics of foliage color change, but there is a certain Goldilocks “just-right” quality for the best weather to get the best colors in the fall. Too much drought, too much wetness, too much heat and too much early windy cold can spoil it pretty easily.
Beyond the weekend chill, the pattern seems to be setting up for a long period of mild to somewhat warm weather, leaning toward the dry side.
Once the leaves have started turning, this can be quite ideal to keep them on the trees for a long time. Early Arctic blasts can blow them off prematurely, and heavy rains can start pulling them off as well.
The tropical Atlantic would be the biggest concern for a foliage-disrupting weather episode, as it looks to start recharging after a lull in its record activity. But there is no obvious storm now that would bring rain, wind and tropical stickiness.
Hopefully the vibrant colors of fall will bring many of you some cheer amid the weirdness of 2020.
2020 is Roanoke’s rainiest year on record at the three-quarters mark.
Before Tuesday’s rain, Roanoke’s official weather station at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport had measured 47.87 inches of rain for 2020.
That was already ahead of what any other year on record, going back to 1912, has had through Sept. 30, including second-place 1940 with 47.23 inches and third-place 2018 with 46.22 inches.
1940’s year-to-date rain total moved ahead of this year’s during much of August. August 1940 was Roanoke’s wettest month on record with 16.71 inches, much of it with hurricane remnants.
But it is 2018 that is the chief competitor down the stretch for whether this year finishes as wettest on record. Hurricane Florence’s remnants in September, Hurricane Michael’s remnants in October, plus periodic soakings in an El Nino pattern and one big snowstorm in early December combined in the latter part of 2018 to run the score up to a record 62.45 inches.
The early call, given the expected lean to drier weather in October and the typically dry-leaning La Nina pattern expected for winter, is that 2020 will not keep pace with 2018 and therefore not end up as our wettest year on record.
But of course, a couple of tropical systems or some short-term wet setup akin to the cutoff lows that soaked us in May and June could change all that, La Nina or not.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
