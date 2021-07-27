Weather Journal: Heat will spike, but not persist

We will occasionally see at least some of that cooler air, keeping the summer heat in check — lots of 80s highs, not as many 90s. Maybe even 70s on some days, especially west of Roanoke. Some nights could get down in the 50s during this stretch.

With the heat dome setting up to the west, and the cooler air north of us, we will see some stronger northwest flow aloft over us between the systems, which could result in rounds of thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley sliding southeastward over us.

The thought of thunderstorm clusters moving southeastward automatically stirs derecho fears in the minds of many who lived through that infamous June day in 2012.

While severe storms with gusty winds will be a possibility, it is important to understand that squall lines and storm clusters moving from the Ohio Valley over the Appalachians are a fairly typical summer occurrence for our region, and most do not come close to being derechos. So let’s not get ahead of ourselves on that.

If the cool air is a little more extensive, it could shut off the moisture and instability and force the storminess farther south. That would be a mixed blessing, since streaky rain with recent storms has left more areas than not in our region a little on the dry side.