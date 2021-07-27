Weather Journal: Heat will spike, but not persist

A year ago at this time, Roanoke was closing in on an all-time heat record — not for extremes, but for persistence.
The first 29 days of July 2020 had temperatures at or above 90 degrees, beating out a 22-day streak in 1966. Of those 29 days, seven reached 95 or higher, with a 100-degree high on July 20, the first triple-digit day in the Star City in eight years. However, not a single day in that 29-day stretch set a daily record high.
This July has not come close to following suit — just 14 of the first 27 days reached at least 90 degrees, with Sunday being the first day to hit 95. Temperatures for July are averaging within half a degree of statistical normal for the 1991-2020 period.
There will be a surge of heat over the next couple of days, although in fine summer 2021 form locally, it won’t last more than a couple days, let alone 29.
Highs in the mid- to upper 90s are possible in the Roanoke Valley and lower elevation areas to the south and east both Wednesday and Thursday, as high pressure aloft builds overhead.
But a shifting jet stream pattern will push a fairly strong cold front through by the weekend, increasing showers and storms again and curtailing the heat.
Blocking high pressure in the northern latitudes is set to buckle the jet stream southward, bringing unseasonably cool air into the Northeast U.S. It could be almost fall-like in New England at times over the next week or two.
We will occasionally see at least some of that cooler air, keeping the summer heat in check — lots of 80s highs, not as many 90s. Maybe even 70s on some days, especially west of Roanoke. Some nights could get down in the 50s during this stretch.
With the heat dome setting up to the west, and the cooler air north of us, we will see some stronger northwest flow aloft over us between the systems, which could result in rounds of thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley sliding southeastward over us.
The thought of thunderstorm clusters moving southeastward automatically stirs derecho fears in the minds of many who lived through that infamous June day in 2012.
While severe storms with gusty winds will be a possibility, it is important to understand that squall lines and storm clusters moving from the Ohio Valley over the Appalachians are a fairly typical summer occurrence for our region, and most do not come close to being derechos. So let’s not get ahead of ourselves on that.
If the cool air is a little more extensive, it could shut off the moisture and instability and force the storminess farther south. That would be a mixed blessing, since streaky rain with recent storms has left more areas than not in our region a little on the dry side.
There continues to be no good indication of any kind of widespread general rain on the horizon for our region, just streaky storms at times.
Another thing northwest flow could do is bring down a few more wafts of the Western wildfire smoke that shrouded our mountains last week.
The longer we go this summer without having a major heat wave, either with the extremes of 100-degree temperatures or the persistence of weeks above 90, the less likely it is we will have one.
August starts on Sunday, and it appears very likely that the first several days will have near-normal to somewhat below-normal temperatures, not excessive or prolonged heat.
It is always possible that a heat dome could build over us later in August or even in September. Roanoke’s record hottest three-day stretch, going 104-105-104, happened as late as Aug. 20-22 in 1983.
But the days and weeks are getting fewer before seasonal changes begin to kick in and the atmospheric pattern over the Northern Hemisphere slides toward fall. It’s harder to build and maintain a sustained heat wave once we move past mid-August. It appears we are likely to get at least to mid-August without a 100-degree day or even a week of consistent 90-plus.
Much like this past winter took the bitter cold elsewhere, it appears the summer is keeping the searing heat away from our region, also.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .