Weather Journal: Hurricane Laura, headed toward the Gulf Coast, may rain down on Southwest Virginia this weekend

High temperatures in the 90s are returning for the Roanoke area for a few days as Hurricane Laura is expected to intensify rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico.
These two weather events may not seem to be related, but they are.
The link is strong high pressure building over the southeast U.S. and Gulf of Mexico. That high pressure system will be returning midsummer-like temperatures to our region after a two-week absence and reducing the atmospheric shear above Laura, allowing its rotating core to be ventilated as it feeds off warm Gulf of Mexico water.
Shear is what did in Marco on Monday. The briefly Category 1 hurricane almost completely collapsed within 24 hours, as high level winds stripped off its convection from the core of its rotating winds. The squally rain that had been circling Marco moved into south Alabama and the Florida panhandle while its circulation center was left exposed, eventually coming ashore in southeast Louisiana, harmlessly.
New Orleans and nearby areas breathed a huge sigh of relief. Now, Texas and western Louisiana coastal residents will be seeking any glimmer of hope while boarding windows and evacuating in a much more menacing situation with Hurricane Laura, which will likely be a Category 2 (96-110 mph winds) or stronger storm at landfall.
Southwest Virginia may ultimately experience some impacts from Laura. Its old circulation center may be near us this weekend.
It's important when tracking a tropical system to remember that it isn't a point on a map. This is true for coastal areas, where deadly winds and surf can range out hundreds of miles from the center, and can even be more the case after it has moved inland.
As the circulation center weakens after landfall, the moisture shield often spreads out, and a couple days later can be spread out over hundreds of miles.
This may well be the case with Laura. What's left of its circulation center is expected to take a hard right turn after landfall and accelerate, moving pretty close to our region this weekend, but moisture from the storm may stretch out southwest and northeast along an advancing cold front.
We can expect an increase of moisture for the week, with greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms, but it's still unclear if there will be a really heavy core of rainfall that will move through our region, as often happens with tropical systems. Even if such a core of rain does move through, it likely will be doing so quickly rather than stalling.
Laura is making landfall farther west than most of the systems that have poured the most devastating downpours on us in the past, like Camille in 1969, Agnes in 1972, Juan in 1985 and Michael two years ago, so there will be a longer time for it to become less organized, and there will be no stalled fronts for it get hung up on.
Infrequently, tropical systems become absorbed into inland weather systems in a manner in which they covert to strong inland low-pressure systems and retain damaging winds for longer, though this doesn't appear likely to be the case this time. Also, the National Hurricane Center considers it a possibility that Laura will regain strength to a tropical storm as it crosses or exits Virginia this weekend, as it again feeds on warm ocean water, possibly causing windy conditions in parts of the state.
Even short of that, the whirl at various levels of the atmosphere lingering from Laura may be sufficient to trigger tornado-spawning shear well inland, another hazard that will have to be watched.
In summary, Laura will likely leave a major impact on the western Gulf Coast, and could have some impact on our weather, though it doesn't look likely to be a historic episode for our region at this time.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesday.
