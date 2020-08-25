Weather Journal: Hurricane Laura, headed toward the Gulf Coast, may rain down on Southwest Virginia this weekend

It's important when tracking a tropical system to remember that it isn't a point on a map. This is true for coastal areas, where deadly winds and surf can range out hundreds of miles from the center, and can even be more the case after it has moved inland.

As the circulation center weakens after landfall, the moisture shield often spreads out, and a couple days later can be spread out over hundreds of miles.

This may well be the case with Laura. What's left of its circulation center is expected to take a hard right turn after landfall and accelerate, moving pretty close to our region this weekend, but moisture from the storm may stretch out southwest and northeast along an advancing cold front.

We can expect an increase of moisture for the week, with greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms, but it's still unclear if there will be a really heavy core of rainfall that will move through our region, as often happens with tropical systems. Even if such a core of rain does move through, it likely will be doing so quickly rather than stalling.