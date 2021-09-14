Weather Journal: It may not have seemed like it, but it was Roanoke's third hottest summer on record

So where is the hidden heat this summer to boost it so high on the list?

Or, perhaps, it just lost its cool somewhere.

Checking a statistic not often looked at in reviewing summer reveals something remarkable. There were only four days between June 1 and Aug. 31 with a high temperature below 80 degrees at Roanoke. Only 1987 with two and 1925 with three have had fewer.

The secret to this being such a highly rated warm summer locally wasn’t in extreme high temperatures, long runs of 90s, or even in especially warm overnight lows compared to recent years.

It was simply because the atmospheric pattern did not allow for many Canadian cold fronts to sweep out the heat, nor did those cool, damp wedge patterns, pushing in from the northeast and trapped against the Appalachians, develop as they have in some other summers. The unusually hot temperatures across the northern U.S. are a big clue as to why — high pressure up there blocked a lot of cooler pushes toward us.

After some days in the 90s, our high temperatures would retreat only back to the lower-mid 80s, mostly — not enough 70s highs to pull the average temperature down.